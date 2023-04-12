Visitors could be fined up to £100 for ignoring Skye beauty spot closure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers flouting a parking ban at a Skye beauty spot currently closed have been warned they will be fined.

Highland Council has taken to social media to remind visitors that Kilt Rock and its associated car park is shut until May.

The closure is in force while a new car park is built.

A temporary road order is in place banning parking on the A855 Portree to Staff and Uig road at Kilt Rock.

That includes anyone parking on the road and verges – something that caused drivers headaches over the weekend.

£100 fine

But over Easter, the order was ignored – with multiple stories of near-misses caused by problem parkers on the grass verge.

Motorists described the situation as “an accident waiting to happen”, with little room for cars – let alone emergency vehicles – to get through.

A total of 12 drivers were fined for breaching the so-called Clearway Notice.

Highland Council has stressed its traffic enforcement officers will be out in force, with those caught facing a fine of £100.

Kilt Rock – Skye closed with no access or parking until late May 2023The Highland Council would like to remind the… Posted by The Highland Council on Wednesday, 12 April 2023

‘Public safety is a priority’

John Finlayson, Skye and Raasay Area committee chairman, said: “We urge the public not to visit Kilt Rock whilst under construction.

“Public safety is a priority and access via a live construction site strictly prohibited, there is no suitable parking available, and a clearway traffic notice is in place to prevent road or verge parking on A855 to mitigate road obstruction by vehicles during the closure of the Kilt Rock car park.

“Work on the new car park facilities is progressing well and once completed will offer great off road parking for visitors to enjoy the Kilt Rock experience.

“It is disappointing that road users are not taking individual responsibility for their behaviour; Police Scotland and the council parking enforcement officers will continue to take appropriate actions when the rules are not being followed.”

We are aware of ongoing issues with parking in the area around Kilt Rock Viewpoint, A855, Isle of Skye. @HighlandCouncil have a Clearway Notice in place. Parking there is an offence & enforceable by fixed penalty notices issued by Highland Council Traffic Enforcement Officers. pic.twitter.com/OQhMvBofdd — Police Scotland South Highlands (@PSOSSouthHigh) April 7, 2023

Fellow councilor Calum Munro said: “Clear signs are in place to advise drivers and visitors that the car park is closed and a fence around the site erected.

“After a disruptive Easter weekend, where members of the public were ignoring the signs, parking restrictions, and scaling the security fencing to access Kilt Rock, we urge people to abide the rules for their own safety and that of other road users.

“Those local to the Skye and Raasay area could also assist in spreading the word that Kilt Rock is closed for major improvement works until late May 2023.”