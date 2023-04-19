Black Isle mum and model will be remembered at charity fashion show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black Isle mum and model will be remembered at charity fashion show

In memory of Annabel Sutherland, who took part in the Black Isle Branch of Cancer Research UK's fashion show and encouraged others to do the same.

By Rita Campbell
The first fashion show organised by the Black Isle Branch of Cancer Research UK in three years will pay tribute to the memory of one of its former models, Annabel Sutherland. Image: Angela Mair/DCT Design Team.
The first fashion show organised by the Black Isle Branch of Cancer Research UK in three years will pay tribute to the memory of one of its former models, Annabel Sutherland.

When the Black Isle branch of Cancer Research UK hold their fashion show this weekend, one person will be absent.

The team behind the event, which is being held in Inverness, will all be remembering a very special woman and inspirational friend.

Annabel Sutherland didn’t let her breast cancer diagnosis hold her back.

Annabel at one of the previous shows.

Instead she became a model for the CRUK Black Isle Branch annual fashion show. And recruited others in her position to do the same.

Models at the show, which has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charity, are women who have experienced or continue to live with cancer.

The Muir of Ord woman reached out to many with her friendship, kindness and positive attitude.

She died, aged 57, in April 2021.

On Friday the branch will honour the memory of Annabel at their first fashion show for three years due to covid restrictions.

Where is it happening?

It will be a chance to pay tribute to a person who was such a valued part of the event. And to raise awareness and funds for CRUK.

Clothes are supplied by Ink & Pink and Brambles, Nairn. The venue is Leonardo Hotel, Millburn Road, Inverness. And the evening begins at 7.45pm.

Annabel was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and underwent treatment remaining positive throughout. She was given the all clear but the cancer returned in late 2016.

Again, she underwent treatments and fought hard with so much courage.

What made Annabel so special?

Her friend Angela Mair said: “Annabel had a strong faith which was very important to her and gave her strength to cope with the rigours of the diagnosis and treatments.

“She had become involved with the CRUK Black Isle Branch fashion shows and recruited fellow survivors to parade the catwalk for this very important charity. Her friendship and support helped many others through very difficult times.”

Angela added: “Annabel was one of the nicest people you could ever meet – a beautiful person inside and outside. She was always smiling, very positive and so supportive and helpful to everyone. And she loved and cared deeply about her family, friends and all those she met along the way.”

Annabel grew up on the family croft in Drumbeg, Lairg. After attending catering college, she moved to Muir of Ord.

Annabel enjoying a previous show.

There she met and married Graham and they had their son Gary, of whom she was very proud.

A fantastic baker, known for her wedding cakes, she worked in Deas Bakery, Dingwall for more than 20 years.

She was determined to attend her son’s wedding to Karen in 2019 and she made it.

That determination gave her the strength to fight on and she was thrilled when granddaughter Alexandra was born in January 2021.

An event so close to her heart

Covid restrictions were still in place when she died that April. But the streets of Muir of Ord were lined with people who wanted to pay their respects.

On Friday night she will be remembered again at an evening that was so important to her.

The show is sponsored by Tulloch Homes and supported by Gary Tuach and the Celebrating Amy Team.

Tickets are available from Country Gardens, Dingwall, Avoch Post Office and the Leonardo Hotel (formerly Jurys) in Inverness.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

