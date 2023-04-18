Tom Stoltman ready for battle to win third World’s Strongest Man title

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The strongmen Stoltman brothers are preparing for global domination once again in World’s Strongest Man.

The Highland-born duo are on Myrtle Beach in South Carolilna for the titanic tussle which begins tomorrow.

Over five days the Invergordon natives will carry huge boulders, lift unbelievable weights and haul massive vehicles

Tom Stoltman is competing for to lift his third World’s Strongest Man title in a row – a feat only managed twice before since the epic tournament began in 1977.

Meanwhile, Luke Stoltman is aiming to add the global title to the European honour he won in 2021.

Stoltman brothers aim for the top

To claim the World’s Strongest Man title the Stoltman brothers will have to go head-to-head in competitions against 28 of the top competitors in the world.

Four-time winner Brian Shaw is again in the field as well as Ukrainian Oleksii Novikov, who came third last year and is the last non-Invergordon resident to win the title, and American Martin Licis, who was second last year and the winner in 2019.

However, Tom, 28, is confident he can do what few have done before to lift the triple crown.

Tom Stoltman is unreal 💪 pic.twitter.com/xquqTKPYYb — SBD World's Strongest Man (@WorldsStrongest) November 10, 2022

He told The P&J: “It’s a lot in the mindset, your strength can only get you so far, after that it’s your mind.

“Consistency is key too. I am also lucky to have Luke train with me, we push each other every day to be the best we can.

“Once I won World’s Strongest Man once, it made me more hungry for more success, thinking of breaking records and achieving what hasn’t been achieved before really motivates me.”

Meanwhile, getting on the podium for the first time at World’s Strongest Man would be a dream for Luke – and he is confident he can have his best year yet.

The 38-year-old said: “World’s Strongest Man is the title everybody wants, so to win it you have to be at your absolute best.

“I have had some good wins in my career to date, but to even get on the podium with Tom there too would be a dream for me.

“If I can have my perfect competition and everything comes together, who knows.”

Early Christmas present for World’s Strongest Man fans?

This year’s World’s Strongest Man is amongst the earliest to take place, meaning Stoltman fans have to wait even longer to watch it on TV.

The competition is traditionally broadcast in the UK during the festive season. However, despite taking place months earlier, the brothers still say many fans manage to avoid the results.

Luke said: “There’s no hiding the results with social media these days but a lot don’t know until it is shown on TV at Christmas.

“We do find it does give a bit of a second boost in the New Year when we do well.”

Whatever the result, the brothers still intend to repay all the support they get from the Highlands later in the year.

Tom said: “It means so much when we meet people who want to wish us well for our competitions.

“It was amazing to see the support we had last year when had the Stoltman celebration day in Invergordon, and also at the Inverness Highland Games where we made an appearance. We hope to be back again this year.”