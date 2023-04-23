Missing 22-year-old man from Cumbria may be in Caithness

A 22-year-old missing man from Cumbria may be in Caithness, police believe.

Archie Wise could be in the far north of the Highlands and police are urging anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

Mr Wise has short dark hair and is described as being of slim build.

When last seen he was wearing a long sleeve black top, black Nike Shorts and black trainers.

He is also believed to have access to a black Vauxhall Astra.

If anyone has any information, they should contact police on 101, quoting reference 3869 of Friday, April 19.