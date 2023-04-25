Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

A series of new glamping pods could be the latest addition to the north’s tourist scene.

Plans have been lodged for a new catering van in Invergordon, Thurso is getting a new cafe and a renewable energy firm is testing the water for a wind farm in Skye.

But first, let’s begin with something a little bit different to the usual.

Skye workshop

Plans are afoot for a new educational workshop in Skye.

Mary Blaxand has applied to erect a building she will use to run “residential upholstery retreats” close to Park Cottage in Isleornsay.

There will also be sewing and craft education courses.

According to papers lodged with Highland Council, Ms Blaxand will use local suppliers, food, fabrics and other Skye produce as much as possible.

She said: “During the winter I will run day classes for locals and winter guests. My hope is to be able to keep the workshop open all winter – weather permitting and bring some social groups together within the workshop during the evenings.

“The proposal is a small scale enterprise suitable for its location, adjacent to my dwelling and the sizeable garden.”

Caithness glamping pods

A development of glamping pods is being lined up for a site in the far north.

Paul Hetherington is behind the proposal for four pods in Auckengill, around 10 miles north of Wick.

Each pod will come complete with its own private decking.

A statement from the architect said: “The site will be landscaped with trees, hedges and shrubbery native to the area.

“The glamping pods will be constructed off-site and delivered as a complete unit, ready to be connected to services.

“The choice of glamping pods aims to minimise disruption to the site and surrounding area as much as possible.”

“The small-scale development will provide subtle and discreet rural accommodation for tourists visiting local attractions on short breaks and weekend stays.”

Tourist numbers have boomed in the Highlands since the start of the pandemic. As a result, many new businesses have popped up to try to accommodate the extra demand.

Another new wind farm in the Highlands?

A renewable energy company will install a mast to check the viability of creating a wind farm in Skye.

Arise Renewable Energy UK’s proposal has been approved by Highland Council planners.

Land south-east of Lorien Lodge in Upper Breakish will be the location of the mast.

A statement from the company said: “The proposed operations are using the anemometry mast – sometimes referred to as a meteorological mast – to primarily monitor and record meteorological data including wind speed and direction.

“Planning permission is requested for an operational period of 36 months to provide the necessary degree of certainty within the gathered data, overcoming seasonal variations in wind flow and to address the potential for mechanical or electrical failure.”

The data collected will be used to find out how energy would be produced at the site.

It will also predict noise levels, giving an idea about how close to homes the site could be.

What else is happening?

Among some of the other applications lodged or decided this week are:

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk