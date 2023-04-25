Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans

"Upholstery retreats" may soon be on offer in Skye.

By Stuart Findlay
Glamping pods in Caithness are featured in this week's Highland planning update. Image: Paul Hetherington/Chris Donnan/DC Thomson
Glamping pods in Caithness are featured in this week's Highland planning update. Image: Paul Hetherington/Chris Donnan/DC Thomson

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

A series of new glamping pods could be the latest addition to the north’s tourist scene.

Plans have been lodged for a new catering van in Invergordon, Thurso is getting a new cafe and a renewable energy firm is testing the water for a wind farm in Skye.

But first, let’s begin with something a little bit different to the usual.

Skye workshop

Plans are afoot for a new educational workshop in Skye.

Mary Blaxand has applied to erect a building she will use to run “residential upholstery retreats” close to Park Cottage in Isleornsay.

There will also be sewing and craft education courses.

According to papers lodged with Highland Council, Ms Blaxand will use local suppliers, food, fabrics and other Skye produce as much as possible.

She said: “During the winter I will run day classes for locals and winter guests. My hope is to be able to keep the workshop open all winter – weather permitting and bring some social groups together within the workshop during the evenings.

“The proposal is a small scale enterprise suitable for its location, adjacent to my dwelling and the sizeable garden.”

Caithness glamping pods

A development of glamping pods is being lined up for a site in the far north.

Paul Hetherington is behind the proposal for four pods in Auckengill, around 10 miles north of Wick.

Each pod will come complete with its own private decking.

A statement from the architect said: “The site will be landscaped with trees, hedges and shrubbery native to the area.

An impression of two of the glamping pods. Image: Paul Hetherington

“The glamping pods will be constructed off-site and delivered as a complete unit, ready to be connected to services.

“The choice of glamping pods aims to minimise disruption to the site and surrounding area as much as possible.”

“The small-scale development will provide subtle and discreet rural accommodation for tourists visiting local attractions on short breaks and weekend stays.”

Tourist numbers have boomed in the Highlands since the start of the pandemic. As a result, many new businesses have popped up to try to accommodate the extra demand.

Another new wind farm in the Highlands?

A renewable energy company will install a mast to check the viability of creating a wind farm in Skye.

Arise Renewable Energy UK’s proposal has been approved by Highland Council planners.

Land south-east of Lorien Lodge in Upper Breakish will be the location of the mast.

A statement from the company said: “The proposed operations are using the anemometry mast – sometimes referred to as a meteorological mast – to primarily monitor and record meteorological data including wind speed and direction.

Wind turbines are a common sight across Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

“Planning permission is requested for an operational period of 36 months to provide the necessary degree of certainty within the gathered data, overcoming seasonal variations in wind flow and to address the potential for mechanical or electrical failure.”

The data collected will be used to find out how energy would be produced at the site.

It will also predict noise levels, giving an idea about how close to homes the site could be.

What else is happening?

Among some of the other applications lodged or decided this week are:

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

