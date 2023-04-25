Man taken to hospital following crash near Thurso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man taken to hospital following crash near Thurso

The alarm was raised at around 7am.

By Denny Andonova
Thurso crash
The B874 road has been closed due to a crash near Thurso. Image: Google Maps.

A man has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Thurso.

Emergency services were called to an incident on the B874 Thurso to Halkirk near the Highland town at about 7am.

Three fire appliances as well as ambulance crews were deployed to the scene.

A section of the road at the B870 junction was closed to traffic for nearly four hours and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Fire crews left the scene at around 8.10am, however, police remained in attendance for a while longer to investigate and recover the vehicle.

One man has been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to a crash near Thurso on the B874 at about 7am.

“Three appliances were sent to the scene. The stop message was received at 8.11am.”

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on the B874, close to the junction with the B870 near Halkirk, shortly after 7am on Tuesday, April 25.

“One man has been taken to hospital by ambulance and the road has since reopened.”

