Man taken to hospital following crash near Thurso

A man has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Thurso.

Emergency services were called to an incident on the B874 Thurso to Halkirk near the Highland town at about 7am.

Three fire appliances as well as ambulance crews were deployed to the scene.

A section of the road at the B870 junction was closed to traffic for nearly four hours and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Fire crews left the scene at around 8.10am, however, police remained in attendance for a while longer to investigate and recover the vehicle.

One man has been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to a crash near Thurso on the B874 at about 7am.

“Three appliances were sent to the scene. The stop message was received at 8.11am.”

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on the B874, close to the junction with the B870 near Halkirk, shortly after 7am on Tuesday, April 25.

“One man has been taken to hospital by ambulance and the road has since reopened.”