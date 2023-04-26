[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers of petrol cars in Mallaig are facing an 85-mile round trip to refuel because the local garage is being repaired.

The family-owned Johnston Brothers Filling Station cannot serve fuel after their pipes failed.

The work could go on for weeks.

Diesel drivers can get fuel in Morar, three miles away – but only on weekdays.

A member of staff has explained that the family-owned business are having repairs done to their pipework system.

Johnston Brothers shared a notice to update the public on the situation. It reads:

“Due to the failure of part of the underground infrastructure and to comply with our operating license, we have ceased trading until repair works are carried out.”

“This is a major undertaking and may take several weeks.”

The garage is still open for other services.

Where else can you get fuel in Lochaber?

In the meantime, there are other options for those in Lochaber who are reliant on fuel or use it on a regular basis.

For those for drive diesel vehicles, Morar Motors are available on Mallaig’s Main Street.

A staff member of Morar Motors confirmed that they do not sell petrol, and that they are open only on weekdays.

This means the journey is further afield for those who have weekend availability or a petrol vehicle.

Fort William hosts the next closest petrol stations and fuelling stations with weekend availability.

That means a one-hour drive from Mallaig, and a fifty-minute drive from Arisaig.

The four filling stations in Fort William are:

Morrison’s Petrol Station (PH33 6XZ) – open Mon-Sun at 6am – 12am

Ben Nevis Services (PH33 6TF) – open Mon-Fri at 6:30am – 9pm, Sat 7am – 9pm, Sun 8am – 9pm (01397 702346)

ESSO Ben (PH33 6TQ) – open 24 hours

Shell Fort William (PH33 6TJ) – open 24 hours

Johnston Brothers advise that they will make another public notice when they have further updates.