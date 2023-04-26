Coul Links: Objectors outnumber supporters 2 to 1 – but should the powers that be just concentrate on what locals think?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coul Links: Objectors outnumber supporters 2 to 1 – but should the powers that be just concentrate on what locals think?

Only one business in the area has objected to the golf resort plans.

By John Ross
The Coul Links site is earmarked for a championship golf course Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Coul Links site is earmarked for a championship golf course Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The group behind plans for a world class golf course at Coul Links says there is a “clear indication” of local support for the project.

The controversial application has so far attracted nearly twice as many objections as messages of support – 546 to 282.

However, Communities for Coul (C4C) says there is more support from people living in the area.

‘Genuine local enthusiasm’

By the end of last week, it says 129 letters to Highland Council from people from Dornoch Firth communities are in favour of the proposed development, with 47  opposed, a ratio of almost 3:1.

Letters from the Dornoch and Embo postcode, near the Coul Links site, includes 88 for and 19 against – more than 4:1.

C4C also says just one local business has expressed opposition to the plan.

C4C director, Gordon Sutherland, said: “The figures clearly show a genuine enthusiasm locally for our plans and an understanding of the economic and environmental benefits they can bring.

“A number of national organisations, with little or no first-hand knowledge of the issues facing our communities or Coul Links, have been urging their supporters around the country to send objections to the council, which largely explains why there are so many letters sent from outside our local area.”

Gordon Sutherland, director of C4C which is proposing the development.

One of the supporters is Rory MacDonald, a former member of Celtic rock legends Runrig, who lives in Dornoch and said approval would be “life enhancing”.

He said Scotland, and particularly Sutherland, has experienced a long history of neglect and de-population.

“Indeed, the untold miseries of the Clearances of the 18th and 19th Centuries still resonate.

“It’s a wound and a legacy that continues to define, even now, as many of the young continue to leave due to lack of employment opportunities.

“The exciting part of this for me, also as a walker and a nature lover, is that the dune system and waterways will be restored and managed in a manner significantly beyond the present status quo where neglect is visibly evident, showing unmanaged incursion of invasive species and signs of stagnation within the water systems.

Jobs v environment

“Although I am retired, a non-golfer, and with no vested interest whatsoever, I so wish this to happen. The alternative, at this juncture, is actually unthinkable.”

C4C revived the project in 2021 after a bid by a previous group was rejected by Scottish Ministers in 2020 following a public inquiry.

The group says the development would bring in over £50 million of private investment and create 175-250 jobs.

It also argues the revived plan differs from the previous unsuccessful bid in many ways, including a 90% reduction in the area of the Loch Fleet SSSI that would be developed.

A view from the 18th hole on the planned golf course at Coul Links

But the plan has divided opinion.

Among its opponents is a coalition of conservation groups which says it is concerned about the damage a golf course would do to the rare coastal dunes.

Buglife, Butterfly Conservation, Plantlife, Marine Conservation Society, the National Trust for Scotland, RSPB Scotland and the Scottish Wildlife Trust argue the new proposals differ very little in scale from the previous application.

The groups have appealed to the public to try to stop the course being built.

Serious concerns about the Coul proposals

Speaking for the coalition, Esmé Clelland, RSPB Scotland’s senior conservation planner, said: “Coul Links is such an important place for nature that it has national and international protection.

“All seven members of the conservation coalition have very serious concerns about the proposals for a golf course here.

“The current application differs very little to the previous application that was turned down by Scottish Ministers in 2020 as too damaging to nature.

“This incredible place for nature is at serious risk from the current plans, and we note that many others share our concerns.”

