Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols

Two drivers failed eyesight tests after being stopped by police during road patrols in the Highlands.

Officers stopped more than 150 drivers between Thursday April 20, and SaturdayApril 22, in Nairn, Thurso and Golspie.

Eyesight tests were carried out on every driver with two people failing to pass.

They have now been reported to the DVLA who will investigate their fitness to drive.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, from the road policing unit, said: “We would encourage drivers to get regular eye tests to ensure they can continue to drive safely.

“Some people may have passed their test decades ago and may not have had their eyes tested so it’s beneficial to have regular check-ups.

“If you need glasses or lenses then please wear them at all times when driving. We remain committed to ensuring our roads are safe for all road users.

Series of offences detected this month

During the patrols, officers also detected an overweight vehicle and another being driven with a dangerous load and tyre offences.

One driver, and an operator, have been reported to the procurator fiscal in Inverness while others were issued with fixed penalties.

Earlier this month, road police carried out other patrols in the same areas which led to one driver being stopped near Nairn for travelling at 92mph in a 60mph zone.

Two more vehicles were caught within the 30mph zone at Golspie, travelling at 51mph and 49mph.

Officers patrolling the NC500 route in the Highlands in April detected a further 25 speed-related offences.

This included one driver recorded at 97mph in a 60mph zone near Achnasheen.

As a result, a number of people were referred to the procurator fiscal.