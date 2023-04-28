Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols

More than 150 drivers were stopped by officers in Nairn, Golspie and Thurso between April 20 and 22.

By Ellie Milne
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.

Two drivers failed eyesight tests after being stopped by police during road patrols in the Highlands.

Officers stopped more than 150 drivers between Thursday April 20, and SaturdayApril 22, in Nairn, Thurso and Golspie.

Eyesight tests were carried out on every driver with two people failing to pass.

They have now been reported to the DVLA who will investigate their fitness to drive.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, from the road policing unit, said: “We would encourage drivers to get regular eye tests to ensure they can continue to drive safely.

“Some people may have passed their test decades ago and may not have had their eyes tested so it’s beneficial to have regular check-ups.

“If you need glasses or lenses then please wear them at all times when driving. We remain committed to ensuring our roads are safe for all road users.

Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.

Series of offences detected this month

During the patrols, officers also detected an overweight vehicle and another being driven with a dangerous load and tyre offences.

One driver, and an operator, have been reported to the procurator fiscal in Inverness while others were issued with fixed penalties.

Earlier this month, road police carried out other patrols in the same areas which led to one driver being stopped near Nairn for travelling at 92mph in a 60mph zone.

Two more vehicles were caught within the 30mph zone at Golspie, travelling at 51mph and 49mph.

Officers patrolling the NC500 route in the Highlands in April detected a further 25 speed-related offences.

This included one driver recorded at 97mph in a 60mph zone near Achnasheen.

As a result, a number of people were referred to the procurator fiscal.

