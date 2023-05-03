Police round up from Argyll reports dog attack and man ‘punching’ car on Oban’s Soroba Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police round up from Argyll reports dog attack and man ‘punching’ car on Oban’s Soroba Road

Weekly police report from Oban.

By Louise Glen
Police are appealing for witnesses. Image: Police Scotland.
Police are appealing for witnesses. Image: Police Scotland.

A police report from Oban show officers based in the Argyll town have arrested two people under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers were also called to a man who punched a car on the town’s Soroba Road, and to a man who made off in a silver Citroen car after his dog is alleged to have been “dangerously” out of control.

Police in Oban issue a report on crimes in the area once a week.

Recorded police warning

At 11.45pm on April 29, at George Street, Oban, officers had cause to stop a Silver BMW and search it and its occupants under Misuse of Drugs Act powers.

A 40-year-old male passenger, was found in possession of 0.2ounces of cannabis.

The 32-year-old female driver, allegedly failed a drug screening test.

She was arrested and taken to Oban Police Station for blood samples. The man was issued with a recorded police warning and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal, pending blood test results.

Man punched car bonnet

At 1.10am on April 30, at Soroba Road, Oban a blue Corsa was forced to stop by a man allegedly standing in the middle of the road.

He is said to have punched the car bonnet causing a dent. When challenged by the two females inside the car, he is alleged to have armed himself with a shinty stick from another person and attempted to hit the vehicle.

Police are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02500423.

Brandishing a hammer

At 8.50am on Sunday April 30, at Colonsay Terrace, Oban, police were called to reports of a man causing a disturbance while brandishing a hammer.

Following investigation a 40-year-old man was identified, arrested and charged.

Verbally aggressive

On Sunday April 30, police were called to Dunbeg following reports of a man being verbally aggressive to a woman, causing her distress.

Following inquiries at the scene, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with the offence.

Man to appear in court

At 5.15pm on Sunday April 30 in Dunbeg, it was reported to police that a man had allegedly breached bail conditions.

Police investigated and on Monday May 1 they arrested and charged a 26-year-old man, who was held in police custody before appearing at court.

Dog was ‘out of control’

At 6pm on Saturday April 22, at Ganavan near Oban, police were called after reports of a man who was allegedly in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

It was understood that the dog had attacked another dog, before the man allegedly went on to verbally abuse the owner of the attacked dog.

The attacking dog was described as “dark, terrier like”.

The man left the scene in a silver Citroen.

Police are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02030423.

Female assaulted at Bonawe

On Tuesday April 25, police were contacted  following reports by a third party to a suspected assault on a female that had taken place at a residential address in Bonawe on April 21.

Police investigated the matter leading to a 37-year-old man being arrested and interviewed at Oban Police Station regarding the allegation.

The man was charged with the offence, and will later appear in court..

