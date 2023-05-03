Police round up from Argyll reports dog attack and man ‘punching’ car on Oban’s Soroba Road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police report from Oban show officers based in the Argyll town have arrested two people under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers were also called to a man who punched a car on the town’s Soroba Road, and to a man who made off in a silver Citroen car after his dog is alleged to have been “dangerously” out of control.

Police in Oban issue a report on crimes in the area once a week.

Recorded police warning

At 11.45pm on April 29, at George Street, Oban, officers had cause to stop a Silver BMW and search it and its occupants under Misuse of Drugs Act powers.

A 40-year-old male passenger, was found in possession of 0.2ounces of cannabis.

The 32-year-old female driver, allegedly failed a drug screening test.

She was arrested and taken to Oban Police Station for blood samples. The man was issued with a recorded police warning and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal, pending blood test results.

Man punched car bonnet

At 1.10am on April 30, at Soroba Road, Oban a blue Corsa was forced to stop by a man allegedly standing in the middle of the road.

He is said to have punched the car bonnet causing a dent. When challenged by the two females inside the car, he is alleged to have armed himself with a shinty stick from another person and attempted to hit the vehicle.

Police are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02500423.

Brandishing a hammer

At 8.50am on Sunday April 30, at Colonsay Terrace, Oban, police were called to reports of a man causing a disturbance while brandishing a hammer.

Following investigation a 40-year-old man was identified, arrested and charged.

Verbally aggressive

On Sunday April 30, police were called to Dunbeg following reports of a man being verbally aggressive to a woman, causing her distress.

Following inquiries at the scene, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with the offence.

Man to appear in court

At 5.15pm on Sunday April 30 in Dunbeg, it was reported to police that a man had allegedly breached bail conditions.

Police investigated and on Monday May 1 they arrested and charged a 26-year-old man, who was held in police custody before appearing at court.

Dog was ‘out of control’

At 6pm on Saturday April 22, at Ganavan near Oban, police were called after reports of a man who was allegedly in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

It was understood that the dog had attacked another dog, before the man allegedly went on to verbally abuse the owner of the attacked dog.

The attacking dog was described as “dark, terrier like”.

The man left the scene in a silver Citroen.

Police are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02030423.

Female assaulted at Bonawe

On Tuesday April 25, police were contacted following reports by a third party to a suspected assault on a female that had taken place at a residential address in Bonawe on April 21.

Police investigated the matter leading to a 37-year-old man being arrested and interviewed at Oban Police Station regarding the allegation.

The man was charged with the offence, and will later appear in court..