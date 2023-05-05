[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Military exercise, Formidable Shield, will take place this month near the Outer Hebrides.

Personnel including from the Royal Navy will participate in exercises within Scottish waters near the Outer Hebrides.

Formidable Shield, as it is known, will take place over three weeks beginning on May 8 and includes Nato forces from 10 different nations.

These include Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the UK and the US.

There will also be activity at the Ministry of Defence Hebrides Missile Testing Range Sites on South Uist, Benbecula and St Kilda.

The exercise is to simulate real-world conditions in the event of an attack on a Nato ally.

While Nato has been supplying aid to Ukraine during its war with Russia, it remained out of the convict due to Ukraine not being a Nato member.

However, Ukraine has aspirations to become a Nato member, which lead to an escalation with Russia.

The alliance more than doubled its border with Russia when Finland joined Nato last month.

Formidable Shield allows military personnel to hone their skills and test the latest technologies to protect Nato communities from a ballistic missile threat.

It will be Europe’s largest air and missile defence operation in 2023, with increased activity in the North and Norwegian seas.

Formidable Shield will run from May 8 until May 26.