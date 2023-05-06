Caithness residents who celebrated Queen’s coronation to reenact photo at Castle of Mey

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caithness residents who were pictured celebrating the Queen’s coronation at the Castle of Mey will be reenacting a photo taken when they were a child.

With many will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles III today, locals in Caithness are marking the day with a “nod to the past”.

Shirley Farquhar, administrator at Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, said it was sure to be a “very busy” day at the Castle of Mey.

Like many venues across the country, a live screening is being hosted in the Granary Lodge and the castle is open to the public for free today.

However, she said the highlight would be happening at 3pm.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland today, she said: “We’re going to recreate a photograph that was taken at the late Queen’s coronation where the Queen Mother allowed permission for the community to gather in front of the castle itself and that picture was taken.

“So we thought it was a lovely nod to the past, yet also looking to the future, to recreate it for this generation.”

Residents remember ‘joyous occasion’

Several people who were pictured in the Queen’s coronation celebrations in 1953 will be coming along again today to reenact the photo.

We will be recreating this image from 1953 on Saturday 6th May, celebrating the Coronation of Their Majesties King… Posted by The Castle & Gardens of Mey on Friday, 28 April 2023

Ms Farquhar added: “We’re probably going to span about four generations because there’s people that were in the original pictures that are coming back today.

“We have one lady she just remembers excitement and running around with other children.

“She remembers the picture being taken and her mum was in there as well.

“It was just a joyous occasion and that’s why we’re wanting to try and recreate that today.”

Castle of Mey has special link with Queen Mother

The Queen Mother had a special history with the Caithness castle after she bought the property not long after her husband died.

Ms Farquhar said: “She’d just lost his majesty King George VI in the February and she saw the castle a couple of months later so she just felt probably it was a project she could do and it’s the only home she’s owned herself.

“I think the love of Mey and Caithness and North of Scotland in general was that people left her in peace. Nobody really bothered her.

“I think she really became a part of the community. I think people locally saw that love she had for the area.”

Ever since she died in 2002, King Charles has been visiting the property every year since, “taking on his grandmother’s mantle”.

Calling King Charles an “absolutely fantastic support for the north of Scotland“, Ms Farquhar said there was a lot of excitement to celebrate the weekend’s festivities.

She added: “There’s great anticipation with the public and also with our team here at the castle.”