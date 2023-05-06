Caithness residents who celebrated Queen’s coronation to reenact photo at Castle of Mey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Caithness residents who celebrated Queen's coronation to reenact photo at Castle of Mey

Several people who were pictured in the Queen's coronation celebrations in 1953 will be coming along again today to reenact the photo.

By Lottie Hood
Locals will be marking the coronation with a "nod to the past" at the Castle of Mey. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Caithness residents who were pictured celebrating the Queen’s coronation at the Castle of Mey will be reenacting a photo taken when they were a child.

With many will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles III today, locals in Caithness are marking the day with a “nod to the past”.

Shirley Farquhar, administrator at Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, said it was sure to be a “very busy” day at the Castle of Mey.

Like many venues across the country, a live screening is being hosted in the Granary Lodge and the castle is open to the public for free today.

However, she said the highlight would be happening at 3pm.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland today, she said: “We’re going to recreate a photograph that was taken at the late Queen’s coronation where the Queen Mother allowed permission for the community to gather in front of the castle itself and that picture was taken.

“So we thought it was a lovely nod to the past, yet also looking to the future, to recreate it for this generation.”

Residents remember ‘joyous occasion’

Several people who were pictured in the Queen’s coronation celebrations in 1953 will be coming along again today to reenact the photo.

We will be recreating this image from 1953 on Saturday 6th May, celebrating the Coronation of Their Majesties King…

Posted by The Castle & Gardens of Mey on Friday, 28 April 2023

Ms Farquhar added: “We’re probably going to span about four generations because there’s people that were in the original pictures that are coming back today.

“We have one lady she just remembers excitement and running around with other children.

“She remembers the picture being taken and her mum was in there as well.

“It was just a joyous occasion and that’s why we’re wanting to try and recreate that today.”

Castle of Mey has special link with Queen Mother

The Queen Mother had a special history with the Caithness castle after she bought the property not long after her husband died. 

Ms Farquhar said: “She’d just lost his majesty King George VI in the February and she saw the castle a couple of months later so she just felt probably it was a project she could do and it’s the only home she’s owned herself.

“I think the love of Mey and Caithness and North of Scotland in general was that people left her in peace. Nobody really bothered her.

King Charles officially opened the Granary Accommodation at the Castle of Mey. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“I think she really became a part of the community. I think people locally saw that love she had for the area.”

Ever since she died in 2002, King Charles has been visiting the property every year since, “taking on his grandmother’s mantle”.

Calling King Charles an “absolutely fantastic support for the north of Scotland“, Ms Farquhar said there was a lot of excitement to celebrate the weekend’s festivities.

She added: “There’s great anticipation with the public and also with our team here at the castle.”

