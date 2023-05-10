Highlands & Islands Reports of two unexploded bombs in Highland village Police were called to Main Street in Strathpeffer. By Louise Glen May 10 2023, 6.34pm Share Reports of two unexploded bombs in Highland village Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5716000/reports-of-two-unexploded-bombs-in-highland-village/ Copy Link 0 comment The sealed off scene after bombs were found in hotel grounds. Image: Brian Smith. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Two devices – believed to be unexploded bombs – have been found in the grounds of a property in the Highlands. Police received a report that two ordnances were found in the grounds of a property during construction work. The area has been sealed off and bomb disposal experts have been called. It is understood the ordnances were found in or near to the grounds of the Ben Wyvis Hotel. A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report that two ordnance items were found in the grounds of a property on Main Street, Strathpeffer, around 2.30pm on Wednesday, 10 May, 2023. “Officers remain at the scene and EOD (the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team) have been contacted.” The bomb disposal team were seen taking the bombs away from the scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation