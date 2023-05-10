Reports of two unexploded bombs in Highland village

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two devices – believed to be unexploded bombs – have been found in the grounds of a property in the Highlands.

Police received a report that two ordnances were found in the grounds of a property during construction work.

The area has been sealed off and bomb disposal experts have been called.

It is understood the ordnances were found in or near to the grounds of the Ben Wyvis Hotel.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report that two ordnance items were found in the grounds of a property on Main Street, Strathpeffer, around 2.30pm on Wednesday, 10 May, 2023.

“Officers remain at the scene and EOD (the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team) have been contacted.”

The bomb disposal team were seen taking the bombs away from the scene.