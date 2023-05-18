Argyll and Bute Council secures £1.15 million for island housing and health projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Argyll and Bute Council secures £1.15 million for island housing and health projects

The funding secured will help local housing demand in Tobermory and create a community care hub on Tiree.

By Louise Glen
Tobermory
Tobermory, Mull. Image: Shutterstock.

Government cash is set to benefit people living and working in the Argyll and Bute Council area.

Funding secured by the council will help to develop plans for new houses on Mull, and a community care hub on Tiree.

The money has been provided by the Scottish Government’s Islands Programme.

Argyll and Bute Council has 24 inhabited islands, with Mull being the largest.

The project will provide the infrastructure for worker accommodation in Tobermory. The local authority was awarded £700,000 to develop the scheme.

Lack of accommodation

A council spokeswoman said: “The lack of accommodation on the island for workers is a local strain on the economy and existing housing stock.

“The Islands Programme funding will enable phase one of the ambitious project to start by delivering essential infrastructure works to the site at Rockfield Road, Tobermory.

“Phase one works are likely to start in the summer.”

It is understood that work will start on phase two of the project in 2024. Phase two will be funded by Argyll and Bute’s Rural Growth Deal and will deliver the worker accommodation.

Council Leader Robin Currie. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

On Tiree, a community care hub has been awarded £450,00.

The spokeswoman continued: “Funding on Tiree will help deliver a new vision and care service model to better meet the care needs of the island community by improving their lives and supporting plans to grow its population.

“Argyll and Bute HSCP will add to existing investment on the island by modernising and reconfiguring the Tigh a Rudha care home into a flexible community care hub to help support older adults.

“The new community care hub will provide onsite key worker accommodation, and intermediate, end of life and respite care facilities.”

Key priorities

Councillor Robin Currie, leader of Argyll and Bute Council said: “Working with our island communities, we know that housing and access to health and social care are key priorities for many island residents.

“The Islands Programme funding is a welcome boost to addressing the shortage of accommodation for workers, which has a huge impact on island businesses and the wider economy.

He continued: “Funding also enables residents to stay on the island and have access to urgent healthcare with staff available on site.

“The funding in addition to ongoing investment by the council and partners will make a huge difference to island life. ”

 

