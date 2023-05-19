Museum chairman ordered to hand back fraction of £19,000 he embezzled

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A museum has hit out after its former chairman and treasurer embezzled almost £19,000 – but was only ordered to repay £2,000.

William Bound pocketed the cash belonging to Groam House Museum, which relies on fundraising and public donations to survive, over almost three years before he was caught out.

The 75-year-old faked invoices in an effort to hide his dishonesty and stashed thousands of pounds across several bank accounts he had.

Only when Bound eventually left the role that “financial irregularities” were spotted his underhand antics came to light.

But despite accepting his guilt over the matter at Inverness Sheriff Court, the pensioner was ordered to hand back just £2,000, which the new chairman branded a “drop in the ocean”.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court the museum is a charity and opened its Rosemarkie premises in 1990 to display important Celtic and Pictish art.

Ms Love said it housed the George Bain collection which is regarded as of national importance.

She said: “The museum has a turnover of around £ 35,000 a year but relied on government and outer agency support, as well as fundraising, public donations and income, up to £100,000.

“Over the years, it has had between three to seven board members, including William Bound between 2011 and 2016. He held the posts of chairman and treasurer.”

She added that they were all voluntary, although expenses would be reimbursed.

Ms Love said: “After he moved on, an examination of the accounts revealed financial irregularities.

“Monies had been paid into his own accounts and he created false invoices for the sums which he considered he was due.”

‘It has been a major disaster’

Bound, of Ballyskelly House, Poyntzfield, Dingwall, was originally charged with embezzling £56,363.50 from Groam House Museum between November 2013 and October 2016.

But he ultimately pleaded guilty to embezzling £18,922.50.

Defence advocate David Nicolson said his client had no previous convictions.

He said: “He is ashamed of what has happened and embarrassed by what has happened.

“As such, he has not left his house. But he accepts responsibility.

“It has been a major disaster for someone of his standing and stage of life.

“He doesn’t keep good health and he explains that he suffered a kind of brain fog which made him make bad decisions and be forgetful.

“He puts this down to his medication.”

As well as being ordered to hand back £2,000, Sheriff Sara Matheson also gave him 180 hours of unpaid work and a year’s supervision.

Swindler’s excuse ‘a load of nonsense’

Reacting to the sentence, Doug Maclean, the current chairman of Groam House Museum, branded it “very disappointing”.

He said: “I guessed that he would avoid a custodial sentence but I was hoping that we’d at least get the £19,000 that he was charged with embezzling.

“He was originally charged with embezzling almost £60,000.

“The compensation he’ll pay back to the charity is a drop in the ocean.

“Giving us back £2,000 doesn’t help us very much.”

Responding to Bound blaming his crime on medication and “brain fog”, Mr Maclean added: “That’s a load of nonsense because his embezzling was going on for three years, 2013 to 2016.

“He did suffer some ill-health towards the end in 2016 but that doesn’t account for the fact that he’d been at it for two years previously.”

