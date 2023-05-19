Body of man, 25, found at Fairy Pools on Skye

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a 25-year-old man has been recovered from the Fairy Pools on Skye.

Coastguards, mountain rescue teams and police launched a search following reports a man had fallen into the water at about 3pm yesterday.

Police have now confirmed a body was found at 12.10pm today. The man’s loved ones have been informed.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12.10pm on Friday,19 May, the body of a man was found in the Fairy Pools, near Carbost, Skye.

“The family of a 25-year-old man who fell in the water on Thursday 18 May, has been informed.”

Earlier in the day, Stornoway Coastguard’s helicopter has searching from above, while land teams from Portree, Dunvegan, Duntulm and Kyle are also at the scene.

Skye Mountain Rescue team, and the Scottish Air Ambulance service were also involved.

An earlier road closure at the junction of Carbost and Glenbrittle, has been lifted.

The Fairy Pools near Carbost are one of the most visited beauty spots in Scotland.

Tragedy at the Fairy Pools

The Fairy Pools are a natural waterfall phenomenon in Glen Brittle on the Isle of Skye.

The pools are a 20-minute walk from the car park at Glen Brittle.

The path to the pools has recently been upgraded, in part due to the high volume of visitors to the area, but it remains a dirt track without easy access for vehicles.

⚠️⚠️Fairy Pools path is closed today – due to ongoing incidentThank you for your understanding Posted by Fairy Pools News on Thursday, 18 May 2023

Skye Mountain Rescue team were called to the incident, having already been called out twice on Wednesday, only completing their second rescue mission at 2am on Thursday morning.