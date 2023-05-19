Body of man, 25, found at Fairy Pools on Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body of man, 25, found at Fairy Pools on Skye

The man's body was found at 12.10pm on Friday.

By Louise Glen
There was a major emergency service operation at the Fairy Pools on Skye. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
There was a major emergency service operation at the Fairy Pools on Skye. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The body of a 25-year-old man has been recovered from the Fairy Pools on Skye.

Coastguards, mountain rescue teams and police launched a search following reports a man had fallen into the water at about 3pm yesterday.

Police have now confirmed a body was found at 12.10pm today. The man’s loved ones have been informed.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The Fairy Pools are one of the most popular locations for visitors on Skye. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12.10pm on Friday,19 May, the body of a man was found in the Fairy Pools, near Carbost, Skye.

“The family of a 25-year-old man who fell in the water on Thursday 18 May, has been informed.”

Earlier in the day, Stornoway Coastguard’s helicopter has searching from above, while land teams from Portree, Dunvegan, Duntulm and Kyle are also at the scene.

Skye Mountain Rescue team, and the Scottish Air Ambulance service were also involved.

An earlier road closure at the junction of Carbost and Glenbrittle, has been lifted.

The Fairy Pools near Carbost are one of the most visited beauty spots in Scotland.

Tragedy at the Fairy Pools

The Fairy Pools are a natural waterfall phenomenon in Glen Brittle on the Isle of Skye.

The pools are a 20-minute walk from the car park at Glen Brittle.

The path to the pools has recently been upgraded, in part due to the high volume of visitors to the area, but it remains a dirt track without easy access for vehicles.

⚠️⚠️Fairy Pools path is closed today – due to ongoing incidentThank you for your understanding

Posted by Fairy Pools News on Thursday, 18 May 2023

Skye Mountain Rescue team were called to the incident, having already been called out twice on Wednesday, only completing their second rescue mission at 2am on Thursday morning.

Editor's Picks

