Highlands & Islands Midnight Sun Weekender got £150,000 council loan just months before cancellation Western Isles Council says it has made an agreement with organisers for the money to be repaid. By Mike Merritt May 21 2023, 3.55pm Share Midnight Sun Weekender got £150,000 council loan just months before cancellation Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5753800/midnight-sun-weekender-council-loan/ Copy Link 0 comment Lews castle in Stornoway was due to be the picturesque host location of the festival. Image: Shutterstock. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation