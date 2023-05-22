Sheila Culliven, of Inverness, who played leading civic role in Perth and Kinross, dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheila Culliven, of Inverness, who played leading civic role in Perth and Kinross, dies

She was little more than a baby when her father left for war, shortly after he signed for Ayr United, and did not see him for the next six years.

By Chris Ferguson
Sheila Culliven, who served Perth and Kinross together with husband, John, former provost of the district.
Former first lady of Perth and Kinross, Sheila Culliven, has died aged 84.

She helped husband, Provost John Culliven, represent the district from 1996 and until 1999, often meeting royalty, attending conferences and visiting schools.

Outside politics, Sheila and John ran a guest house in Calvine from where Sheila operated a knitwear business.

The couple met in Sheila’s native Inverness 68 years ago and would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary later this year.

John said: “Sheila just loved the people of Perth and Kinross and I am delighted her name will live on in Culliven Court in Perth which bears her name.

“She was a beautiful woman who never had a bad word to say about anyone. I just loved the lassie.”

With Provost John Culliven (second left) at the opening of Culliven Court in Perth are, from left, design director Mike Vipond, Alan Gosland of McCarthy Stone, Sheila Culliven, Councillor Joan McEwan and Chief Superintendent Ron Wilkie.
Sheila was born in Inverness in September 1938 to rail worker Roderick Mackenzie and his wife Isabella and grew up with older sisters Rhoda, Margaret and Patricia.

Her father served with the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders during the Second World War and was part of the 51st Highland Division that was taken into captivity at St Valery.

She was little more than a baby when he left for war and did not see her father, who had signed for Ayr United before the war, for the next six years.

Sheila was educated at Crown school and then Inverness Royal Academy. When she left school she began work at the drapers, Cameron’s Economic Stores in High Street, and later WH Smith.

At the age of 17 she met her future husband, John, an apprentice plumber a year her senior.

John had been fitting a boiler at her parents’ house and the pair bumped into each other around the city before meeting at the dancing and going out steady.

They married at St Mary’s Church, Inverness, in 1958, where Sheila helped run the youth club. The couple went on to have four boys over the years; Graham, Scott, Craig and Gavin.

Royal Marines

Early married life was interrupted when John was called up for National Service. As a boy growing up in Roybridge, he had watched the commando monument being built at nearby Spean Bridge. He was also there to watch the Queen Mother unveil it.

It seemed natural for him to join the Royal Marines and he emerged as the best recruit to complete the punishing commando course. He joined 40 Commando and served in Malta and north Africa.

On his return to civilian life, John joined AJ Russell plumbers of Inverness and was sent to cover the Drumnadrochit area. The couple bought their first house there for £2,000 where they lived for five years before buying their next home in Inverness for £3,200.

John then joined the gas board and rose to become a senior officer working on the conversion of appliances and equipment from coal gas to natural gas in the 1970s.

He retired aged 50 in 1987 and the couple moved south to Calvine to begin their business.

Sheila and John Culliven celebrate their golden wedding anniversary at home in Calvine.
For 16 years, Sheila and John opened the large gardens of their home to The Black Watch army cadets.

“They came from Perth and Dundee and would camp and train in the garden or use it as a base to go into the hills. The children loved it and Sheila loved having them” said John.

“She was always going out to check on their welfare or take them soup. She was so kind and dedicated.”

Public service

John was elected to Tayside Regional Council as an SNP member for Atholl and Breadalbane in the late 1980s, then served on the shadow authority, then Perth and Kinross Council until 2007.

For three of these years, Sheila was first lady accompanying John on civic duties while he was provost.

“She was beautiful and always immaculately turned out. She relished the role and put her heart and soul into it. She was always by my side and was a great support.”

Together, the couple got to know Prince Charles, Anne and Edward at many events including the opening of Stanley Mills and the National Mod when it was held in Blairgowrie.

Sheila and John Culliven with Anne, the Princess Royal.
After Sheila and John retired they enjoyed cruises and holidays, with Tunisia being a regular favourite.

“She used to go into Asda before we left for Tunisia to stock up on sweets to give to the children there. She was known as the Scottish sweetie lady.”

Seven years ago, the couple downsized and moved to Auchterarder where they soon became part of the community.

Sheila died at Ninewells hospital, Dundee, on May 4, surrounded by family after receiving the last rites.

At her funeral at St John the Baptist Church, Melville Street, Perth, on Wednesday May 24 a piper will play Cabar Feidh, a tune long associated with the Mackenzie clan.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

