Highland Council U-turns on bouncy castle ban

Highlanders hiring inflatable play equipment are being hit with new guidelines following a U-turn decision by Highland Council.

The local authority recently announced that inflatables, such as bouncy castles and slides, would be banned from the council and High Life Highland premises due to health and safety concerns.

The decision was met with criticism from local business owners and residents.

Following an intervention by elected councillors and further discussions, Highland Council has now u-turned on the decision, imposing a series of new guidelines to meet safety requirements.

Operators will be required to carry out a risk assessment and hold appropriate insurance ahead of each event to ensure safety is maintained at all times.

In a statement released today, a council spokesman said: “The new conditions of let are intended to enable the council to ensure that for any particular event, inflatable devices meet all required safety standards; the operators of these devices can show that they have carried out appropriate risk assessments; that they hold the appropriate insurances to cover any risk to users of the equipment and to cover any other risks that can arise from these inflatable devices being used on Council premises.”

Safety fears spark widespread ban

The ban came into force as council leaders confirmed the scale of the region was making it difficult for staff to carry out thorough risk assessments.

Officials acknowledged the appeal for inflatables at local events, however, they stressed concerns about accidents had prompted the widespread ban.

In a previous statement, a spokesman said: “The reality of our wonderful and dynamic landscape is that its considerable size, access to some locations and availability of appropriate staff, creates challenges which mean that is not possible to carry out the checks needed, which occur multiple times a year across a vast estate of over 200 schools.

“Therefore, until we have the structures in place to meet these requirements, a regrettable pause will be placed on the hire of inflatables.”

