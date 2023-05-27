Ex-Dons player Jack Grimmer and friends unite for mental health, while Inverness gran gets ready for skydive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dons player Jack Grimmer and friends unite for mental health, while Inverness gran gets ready for skydive

Plus, NHS Grampian and Aberdeen University reveals plans for ceilidh for breast cancer research.

By Cameron Roy and Ellie Milne
Pictured, from left, Philip Banks, Daniel Irvine, Jack Grimmer, Jay Duncan and Euan Ramage at Kemnay Golf Club.
The group of schoolfriends will be fundraising for Mental Health Aberdeen. Pictured, from left, Philip Banks, Daniel Irvine, Jack Grimmer, Jay Duncan and Euan Ramage at Kemnay Golf Club. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Welcome to Charity Champions – our weekly-round up of some of the fantastic fundraising efforts taking place.

Every Saturday we’ll share stories of individual efforts and fundraising activities happening around the north and north-east.

This week, we’re shining the light on a group of golfers playing for mental health, an Inverness granny taking on a skydive challenge, NHS colleagues raising money for breast cancer research and an Aberdeen mum inspired by her son to take on the Kiltwalk.

Jack Grimmer and school friends unite for mental health

Jack Grimmer became the youngest-ever Aberdeen player in 2010 when he came on as a substitute against Rangers at Ibrox at the age of 16 years, 2 months and 13 days.

Now playing for Wycombe Wanderers in Buckinghamshire, the defender has reunited with his schoolfriends to fundraise for mental health.

The gang are taking on a 72 golf hole challenge, which will involve teeing off at 5am and sinking their final putt at 10pm – while walking over 20 miles.

Jack Grimmer practising at Kemnay Golf Club for the big day. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Setting off on June 23, the group hope to raise cash for Mental Health Aberdeen after a few of their friends have taken their own life in the past few years.

The eight guys who will be taking part on the day are Philip Banks, Daniel Irvine,
Jack Grimmer, Jay Duncan, Euan Ramage, Aiden Robertson, Craig Forbes and David McKenzie.

Mr Robertson said: “I think it is more about awareness and finding that avenue to chat.

“We usually do it every year and in the past have done Macmillan and Alzheimers awareness.”

The pals look forward to having fun while raising money for charity. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

The group say they are looking forward to playing the rounds at Kemney Gold Club who have been “so accommodating over the past few years”.

They will be enjoying some competition on the day too, with Ryder Cup style games in force – but with the losers donating to charity.

“I would really encourage any group of golfers to give the challenge a go, it is great fun”, said Mr Robertson.

To get involved in the fundraiser, visit the JustGiving page.

Samantha Cousin in a green cardigan and daughter Vikki Swenson who will being takin gon the skyedive. Image: Samantha Cousin.
Samantha Cousin and daughter Vikki Swanson will take on a skydive challenge. Image: Samantha Cousin.

Skydive for Brake charity

Samantha Cousin is taking on a skydive for Brake, a charity that supported her at the “very worst time” in her life.

The 50-year-old is taking the plunge in memory of her son Rhys, his wife Gemma and their young children Peyton and Heidi, who were killed in a crash on the A82, north of Fort William in February 2020. 

She will be joined by daughter Vikki Swanson for the skydive on August 6.

Miss Cousin, who is from Inverness – but lives in Orkney, said people do not normally become aware of Brake until, like her, they need help.

The national road safety charity is dedicated to preventing road death and injury and supporting those bereaved and injured in road crashes.

Rhys Cousin, his wife Gemma and their daughters Peyton and Heidi died in a car crash.

She said: “Nobody knows what Brake does until they need them. It is an amazing charity that helped me when we needed them. So, I want to give something back.

“People have been so supportive. It will be a skydive from 10,000ft – so it is no easy thing. Needless to say I am bricking it – but it will be worth it to raise money for Brake.”

Speaking of her experience in the aftermath of the accident, she said: “I am still waking up, I am still battling every single day since we lost our family.

“Nothing has ever been the same since that night. It was unbelievable then, as it is now. And we miss them, I miss them every single minute of every day.

“Because we went into lockdown, because of Covid, just after their funeral, it felt like two years of feeling really numb. ”

To support Samantha and Vikki click here.

Aberdeen’s Kiltwalk to return in June this year. Image: Creative Curiosity.

Best step forward for Camphill

Meanwhile Dawn Rowan will keep both feet firmly on the ground when she takes part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk next weekend.

She has signed up for the Mighty Stride – the 18-mile route from Duthie Park to Banchory – to raise money for Camphill School’s £10 million capital campaign.

Mrs Rowan, from the Airyhall area of Aberdeen, was inspired to sign up as her 17-year-old son Seth, who is autistic and has ADHD among other needs, has been a resident at the school for two years.

The 43-year-old was faced with the difficult decision to move Seth into residential care when it became clear that mainstream education was not suitable for him.

Since then, he has thrived.

She said: “If it wasn’t for Camphill, I don’t know where we would be,” Mrs Rowan said.

“He is learning lots of practical life skills, everything from fixing bikes to growing vegetables. We went to see him at Christmas in the nativity and he played the role of the Inn Keeper.

“Before his life at Camphill he would never have been able to do it, and we were so proud.”

Mrs Rowan will be joined by work colleagues from Vysus Group for the Kiltwalk on Sunday, June 4.

Beatrix and Val at the Foresterhill Health Campus. Image: NHS Grampian.

Breast cancer fundraiser

Meanwhile, colleagues from NHS Grampian and Aberdeen University will host a ceilidh to fundraise for breast cancer research at Aberdeen Altens Hotel on Friday, October 6.

Beatrix Elsberger, a consultant breast surgeon, was inspired to arrange the event after being involved in a similar effort in Australia.

She said: “It’s a chance for team building and bonding, an opportunity to bring patients, families, cancer support groups and local businesses together with the NHS and university teams, and for everyone to be part of something really special.

“One in seven people will develop breast cancer at some point in their lifetime and one in two of us will develop some kind of cancer.

“The funds raised will be put into local breast cancer research which is ongoing and very active, supported by postgraduate students as well as the clinical team and our patients.”

She is working alongside Professor Valerie Spiers, who runs a research lab dedicated to studying breast cancer at Aberdeen University.

She added: “Aberdeen has an impressive history of delivering world-leading research and we’re always keen to promote opportunities to join both clinical and research work here in the north-east.

“This event will be great for our teams and our local community, but it’s also a chance to come and find out more if you have an interest in working with us.”

For more information about tickets or to make a donation to the silent auction, e-mail gram.breastunitfundraising@nhs.scot

We’d love to include your event in a future Charity Champions – e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk with the details.

[[title]]