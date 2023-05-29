Finishing touches to be made to Cairngorm Funicular

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finishing touches to be made to Cairngorm Funicular

The programme of works are estimated to take between six and eight weeks to complete.

By Michelle Henderson
A carriage of the funicular railway makes its way along the tracks to the top of the mountain.
Minor works will be carried out on the funicular over the next six to eight weeks. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Contractors are returning to Cairngorm Mountain this week to add the finishing touches to the funicular.

The UK’s highest railway reopened to the public in January following a closure of more than 1,500 days.

A total of £25 million was invested in refurbishing the funicular following safety concerns.

The complex repair project was blamed on construction defects.

The funicular railway lay idle for more than four years as extensive repairs were completed.

The service connects the Ptarmigan Building at the top of the slopes with the Cairngorm Mountain Resort along nearly 6,500ft of track.

Part of the tracks of the Cairngorm funicular railway.
The funicular was closed for more than four years due to safety concerns, prior to reopening in January. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Officials hailed its return to service earlier this year a triumph, helping to enhance the visitor experience.

Minor improvement works to recommence

With the summer season fast approaching, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) – owners of Cairngorm Estate – have revealed that contractors from Balfour Beatty will return to the peak this week to complete a series of outstanding works.

Officials stressed that the minor works were not finished last year due to the onset of winter weather but have not affected the “safe operation of the railway.”

The works are estimated to take between six and eight weeks.

James Palmer, construction project manager with HIE, hopes the works will provide little in the way of disruption.

He said: “Reinstatement of the Cairngorm funicular railway was one of the most complex and challenging civil engineering projects to be undertaken anywhere in Scotland in recent years.

A yellow digger is used by workers to repair the side of the Cairngorm funicular.
HIE has confirmed that a series of minor works on the Cairngorm funicular was left unfinished ahead of winter last year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Over the next few weeks, contractors will take care of a small number of outstanding issues that couldn’t be tackled during winter and are mostly cosmetic in nature.”

Contractors will begin by painting some of the steelwork before tidying up mortar grouting and adding a few finishing items.

The funicular is set to remain in service during the programme of works, although will be suspended for one day – June 13.

Mr Palmer added: “The upcoming works have been carefully designed to minimise disruption to the funicular service. If it does become necessary to suspend operations any longer than the one day that’s planned, we’ll ensure it’s for as short a period as possible and Cairngorm Mountain Scotland Ltd will notify customers.

“We’ve already been back to remove scaffolding from alongside the track in April, and a programme of environmental restoration will continue this year and possibly beyond.”

Elsewhere, works to create new mountain biking trails at Cairngorm are well under way. The facilities are set to open to bikers this summer.

