Finishing touches to be made to Cairngorm Funicular

Contractors are returning to Cairngorm Mountain this week to add the finishing touches to the funicular.

The UK’s highest railway reopened to the public in January following a closure of more than 1,500 days.

A total of £25 million was invested in refurbishing the funicular following safety concerns.

The complex repair project was blamed on construction defects.

The funicular railway lay idle for more than four years as extensive repairs were completed.

The service connects the Ptarmigan Building at the top of the slopes with the Cairngorm Mountain Resort along nearly 6,500ft of track.

Officials hailed its return to service earlier this year a triumph, helping to enhance the visitor experience.

Minor improvement works to recommence

With the summer season fast approaching, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) – owners of Cairngorm Estate – have revealed that contractors from Balfour Beatty will return to the peak this week to complete a series of outstanding works.

Officials stressed that the minor works were not finished last year due to the onset of winter weather but have not affected the “safe operation of the railway.”

The works are estimated to take between six and eight weeks.

James Palmer, construction project manager with HIE, hopes the works will provide little in the way of disruption.

He said: “Reinstatement of the Cairngorm funicular railway was one of the most complex and challenging civil engineering projects to be undertaken anywhere in Scotland in recent years.

“Over the next few weeks, contractors will take care of a small number of outstanding issues that couldn’t be tackled during winter and are mostly cosmetic in nature.”

Contractors will begin by painting some of the steelwork before tidying up mortar grouting and adding a few finishing items.

The funicular is set to remain in service during the programme of works, although will be suspended for one day – June 13.

Mr Palmer added: “The upcoming works have been carefully designed to minimise disruption to the funicular service. If it does become necessary to suspend operations any longer than the one day that’s planned, we’ll ensure it’s for as short a period as possible and Cairngorm Mountain Scotland Ltd will notify customers.

“We’ve already been back to remove scaffolding from alongside the track in April, and a programme of environmental restoration will continue this year and possibly beyond.”

Elsewhere, works to create new mountain biking trails at Cairngorm are well under way. The facilities are set to open to bikers this summer.