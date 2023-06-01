‘Lazy to the extreme’: Inverness Gaelic signs were not approved by Highland Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Lazy to the extreme’: Inverness Gaelic signs were not approved by Highland Council

Street name translations have been rubbished by speakers.

By Louise Glen
The sign reads Aite Benbecula and Benbecula Place which is not a translation of the name Benbecula.
Street signs in Inverness have been criticised by Gaelic speakers. Image: Al @Albannach91/ Twitter.

Highland Council has said Gaelic signs in Inverness are not the final version and it is working with developers to correct those that have been put up in error.

Last night a social media storm whipped up over a number of Gaelic signs that used literal translations and English words.

Gaelic tv presenter and influencer Calum Maclean, who is from Inverness, said he was disappointed at the signs.

‘Disrespectful’ Inverness Gaelic street signs

In a tweet, he said: “Crap effort, disrespectful, pathetic @HighlandCouncil.”

He was responding to a tweet by Al, with user name @Albannach91 about a number of street signs on a new development in Inverness.

Photographs from the tweet show Benbecula Place translated as Aite Benbecula and Drummossie Road as Rathad Drumossie. The translation has not taken place on the English names of Drummossie or Benbecula, but road – rathad, and place – aite have been very roughly translated.

On his twitter post Al wrote: “Is this really the best you can do @HighlandCouncil? This isn’t bilingual – it’s lazy to the extreme. #Gaelic #Gàidhlig.”

He continued: “Did you lose your translator on the corner? Lazy. No excuse.

“This just feeds into the argument that bilingual signage is a waste of money.“Because this is garbage.

Errors flagged up with developer

Highland Council said it had not approved the signs and was speaking with the development owner Barratts.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “In line with Highland Council policy correct translations were provided by The Highland Council to the developer for their street signs in this housing development in 2019 following consultation with Ainmean-Àite na h-Alba.

“The Highland Council also requested sight of templates prior to manufacture.

“This was not done and the developer subsequently sourced their own translations.

“These errors have been flagged up with the developer.”

She added: “The roads are not yet adopted by the Highland Council, however we are working with the developer to ensure the street signs are corrected before adoption takes place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Land at Scatstawhich shows the area of land around a mass of water. There are no buildings on the landscape.
Shetland Islands Council agrees to progress Scatsta land lease
Picture of Chris Coull the managing director of Peterson Energy logistics.. He is dressed in a white shirt, open at the neck and a black jacket. His arms are folded in front of him and he is smiling at the camera.
Industrial player pledges support for Tall Ships in Shetland
Tracy Cameron, Scotland Food & Drink; Stephen Bremner, Tomatin Distillery: Anja Baak, Great Glen Charcuterie; and Samantha Faircliff, Cairngorm Brewery.
New online food and drink directory lists more than 250 outlets in the Highlands
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Baird admitted sexually abusing a teenage boy Picture shows; Thomas Baird. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 30/05/2023
Man faces jail after over 'disgusting' sexual abuse of teenage boy
Nairn Central Beach
Here are the 15 best quality beaches across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Shetland
A view of the A832 in Tore, near the Tore roundabout.
A832 closed between Tore and Munlochy following a collision
MV Hebridean Isles sailing on the open seas.
Island communities braced for weeks of disruption as CalMac vessels withdrawn
Saosan Ghozlan, left, and Ahmad Al Mahamid leave Inverness Sheriff Court after admitting possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson
Highland couple both admit possessing indecent images of children
Fort William town centre regeneration masterplan is 'moving forward'. Pictured: Fort William High Street
Your town needs YOU: Public input to Fort William regeneration is 'critical'
The campaign group is fighting plans for a new power line in the Highlands
'We are determined to be heard': Campaign group launches fighting fund to help challenge…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]