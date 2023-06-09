‘This is critical for our future’: Kate Forbes takes on new ambassador role to promote sustainable tourism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is critical for our future’: Kate Forbes takes on new ambassador role to promote sustainable tourism

The former finance secretary wants to make the Highlands attractive to visitors and businesses.

By John Ross
Yvonne Crook welcomes Kate Forbes who is a new ambassador with Highland Tourism CIC. Image Trevor Martin Photography Pic Trevor Martin
Yvonne Crook welcomes Kate Forbes who is a new ambassador with Highland Tourism CIC. Image Trevor Martin Photography Pic Trevor Martin

Highland MSP Kate Forbes is to champion efforts to make the region a world leading sustainable destination.

The former finance secretary and SNP leadership candidate has become an ambassador for the Highland Tourism community interest company (CIC) to promote its green ambitions.

She will work with the CIC to host a roadshow with business and community leaders to discuss ways to ensure the area becomes an exemplar in sustainable development and conscious travel.

A vital sector for the Highlands and Scotland

Ms Forbes said: “Tourism is a vital sector for Scotland and particularly the Highland region.

“Highland Tourism CIC’s approach, which is community-driven and has private sector investment and buy-in, makes economic and cultural sense.

“I believe they will get things done, creating immediate and long-term positive impact.

“I will do all I can to support Highland Tourism’s ambitions to make significant investment in tourism development for the region and have proposed a series of meetings with business leaders to explore how we can work more closely in the region to make the Highlands attractive to visitors and businesses from around the world.

“I am particularly interested in the role Highland Tourism CIC can play to present the Highlands as a better place to live, work, visit, study and invest.

“This is critical for our future.”

Highland Tourism CIC says having Kate Forbes as an ambassador is a huge boost to their efforts. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

HTCIC was formed in 2020 and aims to create a premium environmental tourism brand.

Its recent recruits include former Highlands and Islands Enterprise chief executive Charlotte Wright as secretary.

Earlier this month the CIC launched the first online food and drink directory for the Highlands to help the hospitality sector post pandemic.

Chair Yvonne Crook welcomed Kate Forbes’ role as a new ambassador.

“This is a huge boost to our efforts, to have such a hard-working and knowledgeable MSP providing her support.

“Kate has encouraged our work since the very early days and has made a number of fantastic suggestions for progress.

“To have her join our ambassadors underlines the fact that we are here to stay and that we have significant potential value to offer the tourism sector and the Highlands as both a brand and a destination.

Enhancing communities, economy and environment

“We are working to unite all key stakeholders and Highland brands behind a regenerative tourism strategy that will enhance our communities, our economy and our environment.”

CIC director Chris O’Brien, managing director of Nevis Range, said the organisation’s ambassadors believe there is a more sustainable way for tourism to work.

“Premium environmental brand Highlands will enable us to attract higher value visitors and invest more in climate change and nature crisis, both financially and through our businesses and visitors contributions.

“We are delighted our ambassador network is now hugely enhanced with Kate’s agreement to give us her support.”

