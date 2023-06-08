Highland Council investigates alleged use of banned weedkiller at primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council investigates alleged use of banned weedkiller at primary school

Parents at Ullapool Primary School have raised concerns the weedkiller was used in the playground without permission.

By Lauren Taylor
Ullapool Primary School.
Ullapool Primary School.

Highland Council is investigating allegations that a primary school playground was sprayed with a weedkiller chemical linked to cancer concerns.

In 2019, the local authority agreed on a partial ban on the use of glyphosate in areas including sports and recreation facilities – including children’s play areas.

But now, parents at Ullapool Primary School have raised concerns the weedkiller was used in the playground without permission in April.

In a tweet, parent Ailsa McLellan claimed a worker walked into the playground without the consent of staff to “liberally” spray weedkiller where children play.

She said: “Someone walks into a school playground without consent of staff, they don’t sign in, they liberally spray weedkiller where the kids play.

“Highland Council won’t respond to parents or headmaster to confirm whether they are responsible, or what was used. What recourse do we have?”

Highland Council confirmed to the P&J that teams are investigating.

Weedkiller still used for roads and

In December the local authority came under fire for still using glyphosate on roads and pavements four years after agreeing to restrict its use.

Inverness West councillor Ryan MacKintosh spoke about concerns for the environment and the health of council workers.

Although Highland Council has agreed to reduce its usage, the problem is finding a cost-effective substitute for where herbicides are required.

The local authority explained it has looked at other methods like acid, foam, hot water, and steam, but they are more expensive.

A spokesman for Highland Council said: “We are aware of concerns raised over the use of glyphosate in the grounds of Ullapool School.

“In 2019, the Highland Council agreed on a partial ban on the use of glyphosate in certain areas including all sports and recreation facilities.

“This applied to child play areas where it is the Highland Council’s policy that glyphosate would not be used.

“The council is investigating this matter and therefore we are unable to provide further information until this is complete.”

