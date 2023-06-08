Highland Council investigates alleged use of banned weedkiller at primary school

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council is investigating allegations that a primary school playground was sprayed with a weedkiller chemical linked to cancer concerns.

In 2019, the local authority agreed on a partial ban on the use of glyphosate in areas including sports and recreation facilities – including children’s play areas.

But now, parents at Ullapool Primary School have raised concerns the weedkiller was used in the playground without permission in April.

In a tweet, parent Ailsa McLellan claimed a worker walked into the playground without the consent of staff to “liberally” spray weedkiller where children play.

She said: “Someone walks into a school playground without consent of staff, they don’t sign in, they liberally spray weedkiller where the kids play.

“Highland Council won’t respond to parents or headmaster to confirm whether they are responsible, or what was used. What recourse do we have?”

Highland Council confirmed to the P&J that teams are investigating.

In December the local authority came under fire for still using glyphosate on roads and pavements four years after agreeing to restrict its use.

Inverness West councillor Ryan MacKintosh spoke about concerns for the environment and the health of council workers.

Although Highland Council has agreed to reduce its usage, the problem is finding a cost-effective substitute for where herbicides are required.

The local authority explained it has looked at other methods like acid, foam, hot water, and steam, but they are more expensive.

A spokesman for Highland Council said: “We are aware of concerns raised over the use of glyphosate in the grounds of Ullapool School.

“In 2019, the Highland Council agreed on a partial ban on the use of glyphosate in certain areas including all sports and recreation facilities.

“This applied to child play areas where it is the Highland Council’s policy that glyphosate would not be used.

“The council is investigating this matter and therefore we are unable to provide further information until this is complete.”