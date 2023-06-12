Police appeal for man last seen walking into Inverness city centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 39-year-old man has been reported missing in Inverness.

Malcolm Morrison, 39, was last seen on Old Edinburgh Road on Sunday afternoon.

He was wearing blue trousers and a black jumper.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information to help trace a 39-year-old man reported missing from Inverness.

“Malcolm Morrison was last seen on Old Edinburgh Road, Inverness, around 1pm on Sunday June 11, heading towards the city centre.

We are appealing for information to help trace a 39-year-old man reported missing from Inverness. Malcolm Morrison, was last seen on Old Edinburgh Road, Inverness, around 1300 hours on Sunday, 11 June, 2023, heading towards the city centre.https://t.co/rfZfWhNNUs pic.twitter.com/aGOVq3qLkF — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) June 12, 2023

“He is described as being around 5ft 11in in height, of stocky build, with short blonde hair and light stubble.”

Anyone who has seen Mr Morrison, or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 4360 of June 11 2023.