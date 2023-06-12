Aberdeenshire rewilding project set to benefit from £110k award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Aberdeenshire rewilding project set to benefit from £110k award

Harestone Rewilding, located in Whitecairns, has been awarded £113,812 to reinstate scrapes, ponds, and wetlands.

By Louise Glen
A man standing on the edge of a very dry riverbed.
Harestone Rewilding has been awarded money from the Scottish Government's Nature Restoration Fund.Image: Harestone Rewilding.

A project in Aberdeenshire to remove the extremes of intensive agriculture is a recipient of the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund.

Harestone Rewilding located in Whitecairns, Aberdeenshire, has been awarded £113,812 to reinstate scrapes, ponds, and wetlands to enhance water retention, sow native wildflowers meadows and plant a mile of hedgerows.

The project also hopes to restore natural processes, reduce diffuse pollution, and combat climate change.

Gavin Drummond, Harestone Rewilding project manager said: “We love the idea of independent projects across Scotland becoming wild stepping stones to larger rewilding efforts creating a biodiverse landscape.

Aberdeenshire rewilding project will improve wellbeing

“Our endeavours shall be multi-layered. Working together to truly connect land management in crofting with large open spaces, focusing on freshwater retention, diverse ecosystems, and natural habitats.

“We aim to create a regenerative environment in a natural landscape, where nature blossoms in harmony with people.

The landscape around the Harestone Rewilding Project in Aberdeenshire looks to be lush and well managed. The picture is an taken from overhead and is of three ponds with a field with cows in it.
Harestone Rewilding has been awarded money from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund. Image: Harestone Rewilding.

“This funding will allow us to progress at an accelerated pace that we would never have been able to achieve on our own, and we are very grateful for this opportunity to change the landscape of Scotland, even if is only one pixel at a time.”

The Scottish Government’s annual Nature Restoration Fund, managed by NatureScot, funds projects that help Scotland’s species, woodlands, rivers, and seas, as well as improving the health and wellbeing of local communities.

These projects will take practical steps to help against the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss and restore Scotland’s natural environment.

Harestone Rewilding is one of 46 successful projects across Scotland to share the additional almost £5 million committed in this round of the Nature Restoration Fund.

The projects will take practical steps to improve natural habitats, safeguard plant and animal species and improve biodiversity.

Biodiversity minister, Lorna Slater, said: “These diverse, innovative projects are already bringing benefits across the country – not only to the environment, but also to the health and wellbeing of local communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A bottle of Wiggle beer sitting on the hike into Knoydart.
Free beer for anyone taking on the 15mile hike to the UK's most remote…
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Home Bargains and four other new shops among plans lodged for the east side…
Wildcat in the wild view from front looking to the right.
Fears 60% of wildcats reintroduced to Cairngorms could die as part of scheme
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Oban police: Officers call for help after being punched in the face three times
Stromness Lifeboat crew, guild members and coastguards with Louise and family.
Woman saved after 'terrible' cliff fall returns to Orkney to thank rescuers
Barra Airport
Extra time for anyone wanting to run cafe at world-famous Barra Airport
A dog and a coastguard volunteer on board a inflatable recue boat in Glencoe.
'Ruff' rescue for dog stuck in mud and water in Glencoe
Malcolm Morrison with a close up picture of his face, with a picture of police.
Police appeal for man last seen walking into Inverness city centre
Looking at Grantown East station with railway carriage on the left, station buildings in middle, and blue sign on right.
Buy your own railway station! Stunning former Victorian buildings in Highlands on the market
Culcabock Road.
Busy Inverness road to get resurfaced next month

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]