Partnership approach required for rising Harry Potter and Outlander visitors at Glenfinnan

A working group has been formed to address the sheer volumes of Outlander, Harry Potter and history fans visiting Glenfinnan.

After an initial meeting, the group has said partnership working is required to facilitate rising visitor numbers to the world-famous Glenfinnan viaduct.

As many as half-a-million people visit the site each year, with a resident population of 150 people being left to manage the huge volume of visitor demands.

Visitors to the site have now surpassed pre-Covid numbers and the community council asked its MSP to chair a meeting between the local community, National Trust for Scotland and the public and private sectors to find a solution.

Highland MSP Kate Forbes chaired the community-organised summit, last week, which included representatives from VisitScotland, Highland Council, the police and transport organisations.

Glenfinnan is on the world stage

Visitor numbers to the West Highland village – which boasts an iconic viaduct, monument, railway museum, church and Loch Shiel –show no sign of slowing down.

Glenfinnan is now one of Scotland’s top attractions, and very much on the world stage.

It is popular due to its links to Bonnie Prince Charlie – and the 1745 uprising, its historic relevance to the Outlander TV series, and as a location for Hogwarts in the Harry Potter movies.

It’s position on Loch Shiel makes it picture perfect for a rising number of visitors each year to take in the sights.

The downside is that with a resident population in the area of 150 people, alongside a narrow and winding road, with limited car parking – it is often a bottleneck.

Last week a summit was held to discuss the issue.

Kate Forbes, Lochaber MSP, said it was unrealistic for Glenfinnan residents to keep managing the tourism boom on their own.

She said: “The latest available visitor figures to the viaduct are about 500,000 annually, and this is expected to keep growing for the foreseeable future.

“A partnership approach is required and the first steps were taken at last week’s summit. I hope we can kick on from there.

“When the Harry Potter crew first came to film at the viaduct, I don’t think anyone expected to see such sustained growth over 20 years on.

“It’s great that so many people are coming and enjoying the Highlands, as well as supporting the local economy, but there’s a responsibility to ensure visitor numbers are managed in a safe, respectful and sustainable way.

‘Willingness to help’

“Following the summit, there are a number of options now being looked at – including data collection, on-site facilities, travel arrangements and public messaging – and I look forward to taking this forward with the community and other stakeholder groups.”

Glenfinnan resident Hege Hernæs, who is part of the West Highland Community Rail Partnership that along with the local community council helped to organise the summit, said: “Encouragingly, we found that there was a clear willingness to help among the delegates present.

“We are grateful to all the agencies that sent high-level officers to Glenfinnan so they could sit down in a room together and talk.

He said: “We are also indebted to Kate Forbes for her perceptive chairing of the summit. As our local MSP, she clearly understands the problems we experience, which is one she recognises from other beauty spots within her constituency and beyond.

“She has now expressed willingness to help us oversee the next stage of the process we started at the summit, and the local community is delighted to have her aboard.”

Where does Glenfinnan rank on the list of Scottish sites?

1. National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh

2. Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

3. Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh

4. Riverside Museum, Glasgow

5. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow

6. St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh

7. Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh

8. National War Museum, Edinburgh

9. Edinburgh Bus Tours, Edinburgh

10. Greyfriars Kirkyard, Edinburgh

11. Edinburgh Zoo, Edinburgh

12. Camera Obscura, Edinburgh

13. Culzean Castle & Country Park, Ayrshire

14. Highland Wildlife Park, The Highlands

15. Stirling Castle, Stirling

16. Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Ayrshire

17. Crathes Castle, Aberdeenshire

18. Glenfinnan Monument,The Highlands

19. Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, Edinburgh

20. V&A Dundee