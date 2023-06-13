Partnership approach required for rising Harry Potter and Outlander visitors at Glenfinnan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership approach required for rising Harry Potter and Outlander visitors at Glenfinnan

Number of visitors continues to grow with limited infrastructure in place.

By Louise Glen
Visitors stand on the hill at the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
The Glenfinnan Viaduct between Fort William and Mallaig as the Jacobite Express steam train crosses the line. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A working group has been formed to address the sheer volumes of Outlander, Harry Potter and history fans visiting Glenfinnan.

After an initial meeting, the group has said partnership working is required to facilitate rising visitor numbers to the world-famous Glenfinnan viaduct.

As many as half-a-million people visit the site each year, with a resident population of 150 people being left to manage the huge volume of visitor demands.

Visitors to the site have now surpassed pre-Covid numbers and the community council asked its MSP to chair a meeting between the local community, National Trust for Scotland and the public and private sectors to find a solution.

Glenfinnan viaduct sits high above the glen.
<br />Glenfinnan viaduct on the railway line between Fort William and Mallaig and was the first mass concrete bridge to be built in Britain. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Highland MSP Kate Forbes chaired the community-organised summit, last week, which included representatives from VisitScotland, Highland Council, the police and transport organisations.

Glenfinnan is on the world stage

Visitor numbers to the West Highland village – which boasts an iconic viaduct, monument, railway museum, church and Loch Shiel –show no sign of slowing down.

Glenfinnan is now one of Scotland’s top attractions, and very much on the world stage.

It is popular due to its links to Bonnie Prince Charlie – and the 1745 uprising, its historic relevance to the Outlander TV series, and as a location for Hogwarts in the Harry Potter movies.

It’s position on Loch Shiel makes it picture perfect for a rising number of visitors each year to take in the sights.

The new Harry Potter TV reboot could mean a boost for Highland tourism. Image: Roddie Reid.

The downside is that with a resident population in the area of 150 people, alongside a narrow and winding road, with limited car parking – it is often a bottleneck.

Last week a summit was held to discuss the issue.

Kate Forbes, Lochaber MSP, said it was unrealistic for Glenfinnan residents to keep managing the tourism boom on their own.

She said: “The latest available visitor figures to the viaduct are about 500,000 annually, and this is expected to keep growing for the foreseeable future.

“A partnership approach is required and the first steps were taken at last week’s summit. I hope we can kick on from there.

“When the Harry Potter crew first came to film at the viaduct, I don’t think anyone expected to see such sustained growth over 20 years on.

“It’s great that so many people are coming and enjoying the Highlands, as well as supporting the local economy, but there’s a responsibility to ensure visitor numbers are managed in a safe, respectful and sustainable way.

‘Willingness to help’

“Following the summit, there are a number of options now being looked at – including data collection, on-site facilities, travel arrangements and public messaging – and I look forward to taking this forward with the community and other stakeholder groups.”

Glenfinnan resident Hege Hernæs, who is part of the West Highland Community Rail Partnership that along with the local community council helped to organise the summit, said: “Encouragingly, we found that there was a clear willingness to help among the delegates present.

The Jacobite Memorial at Glenfinnan, has been a tourist attraction since 1815. But it wasn’t until Harry Potter that it rose to such prominence. Image: DC Thomson.

“We are grateful to all the agencies that sent high-level officers to Glenfinnan so they could sit down in a room together and talk.

He said: “We are also indebted to Kate Forbes for her perceptive chairing of the summit. As our local MSP, she clearly understands the problems we experience, which is one she recognises from other beauty spots within her constituency and beyond.

“She has now expressed willingness to help us oversee the next stage of the process we started at the summit, and the local community is delighted to have her aboard.”

Where does Glenfinnan rank on the list of Scottish sites?

1. National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh

2. Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

3. Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh

4. Riverside Museum, Glasgow

5. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow

6. St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh

7. Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh

8. National War Museum, Edinburgh

9. Edinburgh Bus Tours, Edinburgh

10. Greyfriars Kirkyard, Edinburgh

11. Edinburgh Zoo, Edinburgh

12. Camera Obscura, Edinburgh

13. Culzean Castle & Country Park, Ayrshire

14. Highland Wildlife Park, The Highlands

15. Stirling Castle, Stirling

16. Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Ayrshire

17. Crathes Castle, Aberdeenshire

18. Glenfinnan Monument,The Highlands

19. Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, Edinburgh

20. V&A Dundee

