Police close Highland road due to ongoing incident near Wick

A Highland road is closed in both directions due to an ongoing incident near Wick.

Emergency services were called to the A882 Georgemas to Wick road earlier this evening.

The road is closed to all traffic at the junction for the Bridge of Haster and Greystones Farm.

Road Closure A882, Wick

Police Scotland would like to advise motorists that the A882 Wick is currently closed at the Junction for the Bridge of Haster and Greystones Farm.

It is requested that the road is avoided at this time. pic.twitter.com/wFq42dbzyB — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) June 14, 2023

The nature of the incident is unknown.

Police have issued a statement urging motorists to avoid the area.

More as we get it.