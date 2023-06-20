Former Skye school to be turned into houses, Easter Ross wind farm in the pipeline and Lochaber hotel to be demolished

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

A housing trust has reached an important landmark in Skye after it lodged its plans to transform a former school into six homes.

Plans for a cafe bistro in Inverness got the go-ahead, while a former farm building near Brodie is on the cusp of starting over as a wedding venue.

But first we begin with the demolition of a former Lochaber hotel.

Corpach demolition

A Highland hotel is in line to be demolished and replaced with tourist accommodation.

The Corpach Hotel in Corpach, near Fort William, has closed down and fresh plans have just been lodged to knock down the building.

The applicant, Alexander Mackintosh, wants to put four self-catering units in its place.

Although several people have commented on the friendliness of the staff, the hotel has received numerous one-star reviews on TripAdvisor in the past few years.

Most referred to the poor condition of the rooms.

Ross-shire wind farm

An energy firm is hoping to create 13-turbine wind farm north of Dingwall.

E Power is behind the plan for land to the north-west of Heights of Docharty.

It has called the wind farm Abhainn Dubh.

According to the company, each turbine would have a maximum height of 488ft and the development would last for up to 30 years.

A statement said: “The site occupies an area of moorland on sloping terrain in the north-eastern extent of Strath Sgitheach.

“Land cover across the site is predominantly coniferous forestry, which is fringed by moorland and rough grassland.

“To the north-west of the site, views are contained by the significant mass of the Ben Wyvis massif.”

Brodie wedding venue

A former farm building could be about to start a new life as a wedding venue.

Part of Ellands Farm, on the eastern edge of the Highland Council boundary near Brodie, will be transformed as part of what applicant Will Downie calls a “farm diversification project”.

The farm is in a relatively isolated location, some distance from the nearest residential properties.

A statement in the planning papers said: “The proposal seeks a change of use of an existing redundant farm building to provide a venue for weddings.

“The existing building will not require any alteration. The applicant proposes to erect a marquee within the framework and so minimise intervention or requirement for new build.

“The small adjoining annexe will provide space to install the toilets and rest areas.

“No cooking or food preparation will be required on site with wedding parties arranging for off-site caterers.”

New homes at former Skye school

An application has been made to build six new affordable homes at a former school in Skye.

The new homes at the former Borrodale school near Glendale will be split into four flats, a three-bedroom house and the refurbished school house.

The project is being led by the Communities Housing Trust.

It is hoped that the regeneration will help encourage younger generations to stay or move back into the area.

The school, which has a prominent location on the road to the popular Neist Point, closed in 2007.

It was used for a heritage exhibition and community café. It later closed and the building became disused again.

The Glendale Trust bought it in 2014 with support from the Scottish Land Fund and also received £10,000 from the Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF).

What else is happening?

In Inverness, a former architect’s office is being turned into a flat.

The building in View Place, close to Castle Street, was previously a GP practice.

Elsewhere in the Highland capital, Dr Waheed Khan’s proposal to open a new cafe bistro in Merkinch has been approved.

Back in March, the Press and Journal reported the plans for 51-55 Grant Street in a building which previously housed Nicol’s and the Olive and Company dog grooming business.

While in Wester Ross, Coigach Community Council has been granted planning permission in principle to demolish a smokehouse and build two houses in its place.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk