Home News Highlands & Islands

Fresh warning about toxic algae after two dogs die from suspected poisoning in Western Isles

Though it was not yet entirely clear if the blooms were responsible, the pets' deaths reinforced its warning to dog owners about the dangers.

By Mike Merritt and Denny Andonova
Picture of bright blue and green algae on the surface of a loch.
Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

Two dogs have died from suspected poisoning from toxic algal blooms at an Outer Hebrides loch.

Western Isles Council has warned of the serious – and potentially deadly – impact of blue-green algae on both on humans and animals after the pets were found.

Officials said the two dogs died after entering Loch nan Geadh in Daliburgh, South Uist, which is currently under strict warning for freshwater algal bloom.

Residents and pet owners are also advise to avoid Loch Langabhat in South Harris as it could be potentially contaminated with toxins released from the algal scum.

Fresh warnings about dangers of toxic algal blooms

Though it was not yet entirely clear if the blooms were responsible, the pets’ deaths reinforced its warning to dog owners about the dangers.

A spokesman advised people to take care when going into waterways during the prolonged warm weather and be aware of the effect of blue-green algae.

He said: “There have been suspected dog deaths from algal blooms in the Outer Hebrides, and specific information on blue-green algae and its dangers to dogs is available from Bluecross.

Blue-green algae scum sits on top of a pond.
Blue-green algae are noticed when their concentrations increase and form “blooms” or scums that resemble blue-green paint. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“The toxins which may be produced by blue-green algae can also be poisonous to animals that come into contact with the algae and can cause severe illness and death, either through drinking the contaminated water or swallowing quantities of the scum.

“It is therefore advisable to keep dogs and livestock away from waters where the blue-green algae have produced a scum, or bloom.”

Direct contact with an algal bloom can potentially leave people with skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, and pains in muscles and joints.

Ducks on a pond. Image: Kim Cessford.

Occasionally they can cause more serious illness such as liver and brain damage.

Children are at greater risk than adults of developing problems because of their comparative lower body weight.

The Western Isle Council spokesman added: “Some, but not all blue-green algae release toxins into the water.

“However it is not possible to tell which algae produce toxins simply by their appearance, which is why it is advisable to regard all algal scums – or blooms – as toxic.”

