Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge

Crews have been at the Gairlochy Swing Bridge today to try and fix the equipment.

By David Mackay
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Boaters need to get past the Gairlochy Swing Bridge to get from one end of the Caledonian Canal to the other. Image: Google

Boaters using the Caledonian Canal have been urged to consider alternative routes due to the Gairlochy swing bridge being shut over the weekend.

It is understood an issue with the gearbox in the 200-year-old crossing has caused it to break down.

Repairs are not expected to be made until next week at the earliest with crews already working on the bridge today.

Boaters advised to stay away from Gairlochy swing bridge

The disruption, which has already lasted several days, has affected many boat owners travelling along the Caledonian Canal during the warm weather.

It is understood one group of boat owners on a voyage around the UK only learned of the issue when they arrived at the Gairlochy swing bridge to discover it out of commission.

One boat owner explained that those who can removed their masts are being allowed past the bridge but those with fixed masts are being advised to wait or make alternative plans.

Scottish Canals has told the Press & Journal that boaters should consider alternative routes while Gairlochy Swing Bridge is closed at the south end of Loch Lochy.

A spokeswoman said: “Gairlochy Swing Bridge on the Caledonian Canal is currently closed to navigation due to a mechanical fault.

“Our specialist teams are working hard to resolve this issue however, we do anticipate that the closure will continue over the weekend and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We will keep all our customers up to date and keep them informed of any changes to their transits and will provide them with the opportunity to reschedule their visit and value their patience as we carry out essential works to this 200-year-old asset.

“We would advise any boater planning to transit the Caledonian Canal from coast to coast in the next few days, and for whom a limited time schedule for their transit is important, to consider alternative routes.”

The history of the Caledonian Canal: Who built the great canal?

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…
Thomas Ward admitted three assault charges and one of resisting arrest. Image: DC Thomson.
Professional poker player's casino violence injured policewoman