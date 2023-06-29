Exam papers destroyed after blaze at Stornoway hotel

Some pupils will not get two of their exams marked after they were destroyed in a fire in Stornoway last week.

Gaelic National 5 modern studies papers – which were completed on May 18 – were being stored at the County Hotel in the Western Isles capital.

However, the hotel which is located in the town’s Francis Street went up in flames on Wednesday last week, with four fire appliances attending the scene at its peak.

No one was injured in the 20-hour blaze, however, the exam papers were unable to be saved.

Scotland’s national exam body, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said that they will work with schools and education centres that have been affected.

Due to the exams – which consisted of two separate papers – being destroyed, students will not have to re-do them, instead the SQA will use coursework as evidence.