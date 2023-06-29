Demolition on the cards for condemned Thurso school building – but Highland Council must row back on £7.5m rebuild commitment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demolition on the cards for condemned Thurso school building – but Highland Council must row back on £7.5m rebuild commitment

An option to agree a major rebuilding programme was prematurely presented to Caithness councillors last month.

By Stuart Findlay
Thurso High School in Caithness.
Thurso High School in Caithness.

A decision to rebuild a Caithness school has been overturned by Highland Council – because it never should have been an option to begin with.

A block of Thurso High School was closed with immediate effect last October after an inspection from structural engineers.

Caithness councillors at the county’s local area committee were asked to choose one of four options for the school’s future last month.

The voted to demolish and rebuild it at a cost of £7.5 million, instead of the recommended option of just demolishing it for £1.2m.

It has now become clear that the option to rebuild should never have been on the table.

That’s because only the full council can agree to an investment of that size.

A motion to revert the committee’s decision to just demolishing the block was put forward by council leader Raymond Bremner.

It passed by 38 votes to 28.

‘There is already a process in place’ for Thurso High School

Councillor Bremner said: “The council has limited capital funding. And only the council can authorise what that money can be spent on.

“There is already a process in place that is considering long-term options for Thurso High School.

“As a Caithness member and also as leader of Highland Council, I need to make sure that we consider the interests of all members and their communities.”

Council leader Raymond Bremner. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

New modular classrooms to replace the condemned building have already been agreed at a cost of £2m.

Longer term options are currently being assessed.

Ron Gunn, the chairman of Caithness area committee, said: “At no time were we told that we could not discuss any options or that any of the options were unfeasible.

“My view was that a rebuild would give the area a real positive commitment that, at some time down the line, a new block would be built.

“The committee’s decision sends a clear message of what the ward wants to happen and I stand by it.”

Councillors keen to highlight their own local school struggles

Numerous schools in the north are in desperate need of repairs.

There were some passionate contributions from councillors about why their local school should not be left behind.

Dingwall councillor Margaret Paterson said she had been fighting for a new school for St Clement’s for 20 years.

Other schools like Dunvegan Primary, Park Primary and Nairn Academy are in desperate need of work.

Modular classroom at Thurso High School should be ready to open by October 2023.

The future of many rebuild and repair projects lie in the balance.

Highland Council is awaiting news of a funding announcement from the Scottish Government.

The council was due to find out the results of its learning estate investment programme funding bid by the end of 2022.

But it is still waiting.

