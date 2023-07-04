Hospitality businesses win big at Scottish Restaurant Awards

Hospitality vendors from across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian have been voted the best in the country at the 2023 Scottish Restaurant Awards.

Nairn restaurant Sun Dancer was named Scottish Restaurant of the Year after fighting off stiff competition from scores of restaurateurs across the country.

The family-style restaurant was among 10 nominees shortlisted for the coveted prize.

Returning for a second year, the Scottish Restaurant Awards brought together the best in the business, including renowned chefs, industry professionals, and food enthusiasts.

The 2023 winners were announced during a lavish ceremony at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel on Monday.

Restaurants from across the north stole the show, taking home a host of awards and accolades.

Here’s a rundown of all the local businesses returning home champions this year.

Scottish Restaurant of the Year – Sun Dancer (Nairn)

Sun Dancer, Bar and Restaurant in Nairn was voted the best in Scotland earning the title of Scottish Restaurant of the Year.

Formerly home to the Sandancer Arcade, the restaurant on Harbour Street opened for business in 2017.

Located on the Nain coastline, diners are offered picturesque views overlooking the Moray Firth as they tuck into a range of delicacies.

European Restaurant of the Year – Bydand (Thurso)

Owners of Bydand in Thurso took home the award for being the best European Restaurant in Scotland.

Situated on the town’s Traill Street, the Caithness establishment prides itself on quality.

Their meals are all made from the finest locally sourced ingredients; helping to support fellow vendors and traders in the region.

Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year – The Olive Garden (Oban)

Situated in the heart of Oban, The Olive Garden delivers the best in Mediterranean and seafood dishes.

Owned by Colin and Joan Felgate, the family-run restaurant opened for business in May 2011.

While focusing on quality, the business also prides itself on taking steps to protect the environment and reduce its carbon footprint.

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year – Pride of Bengal Indian Restaurant and Takeaway (Thurso)

Owners of Pride of Bengal Indian Restaurant and Takeaway in Thurso returned home victorious after picking up the award for Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year.

Located on Princess Street, the family-fun restaurant offers a range of Halal, vegan and vegetarian meals.

Chinese Restaurant of the Year – Asian Kitchen (Inverurie)

Owners of Asian Kitchen in Inverurie pride themselves in providing the “best food” to customers in Inverurie.

Now, their restaurant has achieved national acclaim by winning the award for Chinese Restaurant of the Year.

In a previous statement, posted on their Facebook page, they spoke of their delight at being recognised.

They wrote: “It is an honour to participate in this event. We are delighted to have made it here as our aim is to provide the best food we can for our customers.”

Nepalese Restaurant of the Year – Gurkha Kitchen (Shetland)

Owners of Gurkha Kitchen, a Nepalese and Indian Restaurant have helped put Shetland on the map after winning a coveted award at the Scottish Restaurant Awards.

The Lerwick-based restaurant has been a permanent fixture in the area since 2006.

It was the only Shetland establishment to be nominated in this year’s awards.