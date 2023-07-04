Glenelg ferry bosses launch petition over proposed pylon route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenelg ferry bosses launch petition over proposed pylon route

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has outlined plans to install 15 new super pylons near Kylerhea in the south of Skye.

By Michelle Henderson
Operators of Glenelg Ferry have launched a petition opposing plans to cite pylons in the area. Image: Shutterstock.
Operators of the world’s last remaining turntable ferry have launched a petition over fears plans for new pylons would have a “catastrophic effect” on its future.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has outlined plans to install 15 new super pylons near Kyler Rhea in the south of Skye.

The venture forms part of their £480 million project to replace the existing power lines from Ardmore on Skye to Fort Augustus.

Citing pylons along Kyler Rhea Glen would deviate from the existing route north of Kylerhea village, coming into contact with MV Glenachulish, the original Glenelg to Skye car ferry.

The plans have sparked anger among locals in the area.

Petition launched by operators of Glenelg to Skye ferry

Jo Crawford, general manager of Isle of Skye Ferry Community Interest Company – owners and operators of the ferry – launched an online petition this week opposing the proposed route calling for neighbouring residents to make their voices heard.

In just 72 hours, more than 1,500 people have signed the petition.

Glenelg ferry sitting in the dock with a row of pylons lining the tree line above.
Operators of Glenelg ferry shared an image on social media of how citing the new pylons along the proposed route would transform the look of the rural area. Image: Glenelg Ferry

Ms Crawford says she fears the new route could lead to a significant downturn in passenger numbers, leaving the ferry at risk of closure.

She said: “The ferry company is not objecting to the upgrades of the pylons and the whole system; not in any way at all.

“What we are asking people to object to is the proposed route of the pylons, coming right across the front of where the ferry crosses and up the Kyler Rhea Glen.

“There is an existing alternative route that the pylons follow already. It doesn’t impact any small local businesses and it doesn’t impact any residents either so the existing route is the simpler, less complicated option, whereas citing them right the way along here would be catastrophic, I think.”

Power lines surrounded by fields and sheep.
SSEN has outlined plans to install 15 new super pylons near Kyler Rhea in the south of Skye. Image: PA

She added: “I think that people would stop coming in significant numbers, which would have an impact on the sustainability of the ferry operations and therefore, the employment for local people it provides.

“We provide employment for 10% of the working-age population in this small community which is no small thing. Visitors provide our bread and butter so if people don’t come, we won’t be able to continue, it really is just as simple as that. “

Ferry operators question the sense of diverting the route

Consultations were previously held by SSEN bosses in both Skeabost and Broadford to garner public feedback on the plans.

In March, Highland councillors said they would not object to the plans.

However, planning experts and local representatives agreed they could only support one specific route through Kylerhea.

SEEN’s preferred route would follow the existing overhead line and head south near Loch Alsh to the existing crossing point, utilising the existing towers north of Kylerhea village.

The alternative option, which has been met with controversy, follows a more southern route down the Glen Arroch road to the glen towards Kylerhea, traversing the hillside above the village and the ferry terminal. It would then head north through woodland to the existing overhead line’s crossing point over the Kylerhea.

Ms Crawford says she “questions the sense” in the alternative route, fearing for the detrimental impact it could have.

“Once all the pylons on this route are replaced, the older pylons must be removed, so they are going to have to go in about the old ones and take them all down,” she said.

“That means putting in new roads and access tracks.

“Why would you do that in two places when you can just do it in one and why would you choose this particularly special and historic place to do it in when it provides such important employment and community support.”

SSEN has been approached for comment.

