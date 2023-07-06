Police catch 145 lorries speeding in just 105 hours on A96 at Brodie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police catch 145 lorries speeding in just 105 hours on A96 at Brodie

The speed limit through Brodie is just 40mph for heavy good vehicles.

By Ross Hempseed
Back of mobile speed camera unit.
Mobile speed camera unit set up at Brodie. Image: Police Scotland.

Warnings have been issued about speeding lorries on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road at Brodie after speed cameras caught more than one every minute.

A mobile speed camera unit has been stationed along the A96 near Brodie and clocked 145 drivers speeding through the area.

Over the last year, the North Safety Cameras Unit was operational for 105 hours to deter speeding along the A96.

During that time, the unit noted a concerning trend developing, a high percentage of speeding offences were committed by drivers of goods lorries and trucks.

As a single carriageway, the section of road west of Brodie has a 40mph speed limit for heavy goods vehicles and a 50mph speed limit for light goods vehicles.

Junction on the A96 at Brodie which has been the site of a few accidents in recent years. Image: Google Maps.

More than 62% of detections were vehicles of this type, which suggest drivers are either unaware of the lower speed restrictions or choose to ignore them.

Eric Dunion, North Safety Camera Unit manager, says “Education is as important to us as enforcement and these figures suggest there may be a lack of education surrounding the restricted speed limits for goods vehicles.

“If you are driving a vehicle larger than a standard car please be aware that it may have a lower speed limit; ask your employee if you are driving for work or enquire at the hire company when you hire any vehicle.”

To deter speeding along the A96.

The mobile speed camera unit was set up following a spate of crashes in the area, which prompted local representatives to speak out.

In July last year, five crashes occurred near Brodie, resulting in several hospitalisations.

Meanwhile, in May a drink-driver was jailed after driving on the wrong side at Brodie, resulting in the death of a “much loved” Moray great-grandmother.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead spoke out saying locals were especially worried about the “confusion caused by the road layout” and the “high” 50mph speed limit.

After concerns were raised Transport Scotland committed to reviewing signage along the route to alert drivers to exits and speed restrictions.

