Thunderstorms forecast across Highlands on Saturday

Residents across the Highlands have been told to expect thunderstorms this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms in several parts of the UK.

Many areas in the Highlands are covered by the warning, including Inverness, Aviemore, Alness, Ullapool and Fort William.

Temperatures in these locations will rise above 20C on Saturday, following on from last month being the hottest June since records began.

The warning comes into effect at 9am tomorrow with thundery conditions expected to last until midnight.

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️ The @metoffice have issued YELLOW weather warnings for Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Sat 8/7 09:00 – Sat 8/7 23:59 Full information can be found here👉 https://t.co/7s5MnUOCHW pic.twitter.com/0lhAz9RboZ — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 7, 2023

Residents have been told that flooding or damage to buildings may be caused by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Spray and surface water on roads could make driving conditions more difficult, while public transport services may be disrupted.

The weather could also lead to power cuts and cause some communities to be cut off.

To keep updated with the weather forecast in your area, visit the Met Office website.