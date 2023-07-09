Dog dies in tragic hit-and-run crash near Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Dog dies in tragic hit-and-run crash near Fort William

A child who was walking their pet on a lead at the time was also hit by the van.

By David Mackay
Google maps image of junction between A830 and A861.
The crash happened about 10 miles west of Fort William. Image: Google

A dog has been killed in a hit-and-run crash with a van near Fort William.

A child was walking their pet on a lead at the time of the tragic incident yesterday morning.

The child was also hit during the incident on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road, near the junction with the A861 Strontian road about 10 miles from Fort William.

Police say the dog was hit by a white van travelling west, which failed to stop after the collision. The dog died at the scene.

The white van is described as being possibly a Vauxhall with badly rusted rear doors.

It immediately turned off the A830 and onto the A861 after the collision.

Police say child was ‘fortunate’

Sergeant Katy Duncan, from Fort William police station, said: “Sadly the dog did not survive its injuries.

“The child was fortunately uninjured but the consequences of this collision could have been far more severe.

Police are also appealing to motorists who were in the area at this time to check any dashcam footage they may have.”

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses who may have seen the hit-and-run incident that killed the dog near Fort William.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 1573 from July 8, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More from Press and Journal

Two dead birds lying on a beach.
Dead birds now found on Aberdeen beach as bird flu concerns grow in north-east
SNP MP denies party split after Western Isles colleague suspended
Missing Dundee teenager Blair Doig, 14, could be in Aberdeen
The crash happened about 10 miles west of Fort William. Image: Google
Pre-season friendly round-up: Peterhead get the better of Dyce
The crash happened about 10 miles west of Fort William. Image: Google
Testimonial man Connor Scully wants to help Cove Rangers back to Championship
The crash happened about 10 miles west of Fort William. Image: Google
'Serious lack of understanding' from Green ministers puts climate targets at risk, says fuel…
The crash happened about 10 miles west of Fort William. Image: Google
Driver arrested after A9 crash that left cyclist in hospital
Johnny Turner on stage as Morrissey in The Smiths Ltd.
Review: Tribute act The Smiths Ltd brought real Morrissey magic to The Lemon Tree…
The crash happened about 10 miles west of Fort William. Image: Google
Cove Rangers swoop for Australian goalkeeper Nick Suman
A Rescue 199 helicopter.
Red flare spotted near Oban sparks concern of major incident