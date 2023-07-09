Dog dies in tragic hit-and-run crash near Fort William

A dog has been killed in a hit-and-run crash with a van near Fort William.

A child was walking their pet on a lead at the time of the tragic incident yesterday morning.

The child was also hit during the incident on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road, near the junction with the A861 Strontian road about 10 miles from Fort William.

Police say the dog was hit by a white van travelling west, which failed to stop after the collision. The dog died at the scene.

The white van is described as being possibly a Vauxhall with badly rusted rear doors.

It immediately turned off the A830 and onto the A861 after the collision.

Police say child was ‘fortunate’

Sergeant Katy Duncan, from Fort William police station, said: “Sadly the dog did not survive its injuries.

“The child was fortunately uninjured but the consequences of this collision could have been far more severe.

“Police are also appealing to motorists who were in the area at this time to check any dashcam footage they may have.”

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses who may have seen the hit-and-run incident that killed the dog near Fort William.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 1573 from July 8, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.