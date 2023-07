A woman’s body has been discovered in a river near Dingwall.

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery in Conon Bridge at about 8am this morning.

Locals reported the A862 Maryburgh road near Dingwall was closed by police with officers seen on patrol in the area.

Police have confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman said: “Around 8am on Wednesday, the body of a woman was discovered in the River Conon near Dingwall.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”