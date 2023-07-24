Ground investigation gets underway on Old Military Road at A83 Rest and Be Thankful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ground investigation gets underway on Old Military Road at A83 Rest and Be Thankful

Transport minister said work would take place in tandem with long-term proposals.

By Louise Glen
The Old Military Road on the Rest and Be Thankful.
The Old Military Road is to be studied by experts while it is still needed for the Rest and Be Thankful. Image: Bear Scotland.

Ground investigations are underway on a parcel of land between the Old Military Road (OMR) diversion route and the A83 to assess its viability for strengthening works.

Work is expected to take around one week to complete subject to weather conditions and there will be no requirement for traffic management on either road during this phase.

The investigation will provide a detailed geotechnical understanding of the ground conditions, this is essential to inform the detailed design and construction of the first phase of the OMR improvements.

Transport minister Màiri McAllan said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to a long-term solution to the landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

Transport Minister Mairi McAllan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“The announcement in June of the preferred option was a significant confirmation of that commitment. The consultation on this ends on  July 28 and I would encourage anyone with an interest in the scheme to view the online exhibition and tell us what they think.

The Old Military Road is next to the Rest and Be Thankful

“At the same time, we are working hard to increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route along the Old Military Road (OMR), with construction beginning later this year on the first phase to realign its southern end.

“Meanwhile, design work is progressing on the long-term option.

She added: “In advance of the construction work starting, these ground investigations will help determine the conditions of the terrain for this part of the temporary diversion route.

“The planned improvements of the OMR will increase resilience of the temporary diversion route by reducing the likelihood of landslides impacting the route.

“This will mean more certainty for locals and road users if the A83 has to shut due to adverse weather conditions.

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Nicol downloaded incdecent images of children including a Cat A video of a six-month-old Picture shows; Struan Nicol. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/06/2023
Schoolboy downloaded child abuse content including vile video of baby
The XCERTS can't wait to thrill fans with tracks from their new album as well as classic songs at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival. Image: Supplied by Satellite414/Photographer Zak Pinchin
The XCERTS 'buzzing' to be back at the magical Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival
Locheilnet brought high speed broadband to rural parts of Lochaber
After 10 years, Highland broadband pioneer gives way to new business
Bima Suci at Port of Aberdeen
Magnificent tall ships start to arrive in Lerwick ahead of the 2023 races
Maremma sheep dog Luigi is one of two being trained by Ruthiemurchus Falconry. Image: Ruthiemurchus Falconry.
Italian sheep dogs to be trained to protect Highland flock from sea eagles
The two-vehicle collision happened on the A82, at the junction with Buachaille Etive Beag car park by Glencoe. Image: Google Street View.
Road crash victim named after A82 Glencoe crash
Ten people perished after a massive fire at the Esplanade Hotel in Oban on July 24 1973. Supplied by DCT ARCHIVES
Fire ravaged the Esplanade Hotel in Oban and claimed 10 lives on a summer…
Aaron Ross.
Lochaber businessman pays tribute to parents for their role in Roslin Distillers
Post Thumbnail
The Original Factory Shop will open new branch in Nairn
The agreement on the Tayvallich Estate is seen as a model for future land management
Tayvallich Estate: New agreement with community could help shape future of land management