Ground investigation gets underway on Old Military Road at A83 Rest and Be Thankful

Ground investigations are underway on a parcel of land between the Old Military Road (OMR) diversion route and the A83 to assess its viability for strengthening works.

Work is expected to take around one week to complete subject to weather conditions and there will be no requirement for traffic management on either road during this phase.

The investigation will provide a detailed geotechnical understanding of the ground conditions, this is essential to inform the detailed design and construction of the first phase of the OMR improvements.

Transport minister Màiri McAllan said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to a long-term solution to the landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

“The announcement in June of the preferred option was a significant confirmation of that commitment. The consultation on this ends on July 28 and I would encourage anyone with an interest in the scheme to view the online exhibition and tell us what they think.

The Old Military Road is next to the Rest and Be Thankful

“At the same time, we are working hard to increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route along the Old Military Road (OMR), with construction beginning later this year on the first phase to realign its southern end.

“Meanwhile, design work is progressing on the long-term option.

She added: “In advance of the construction work starting, these ground investigations will help determine the conditions of the terrain for this part of the temporary diversion route.

“The planned improvements of the OMR will increase resilience of the temporary diversion route by reducing the likelihood of landslides impacting the route.

“This will mean more certainty for locals and road users if the A83 has to shut due to adverse weather conditions.