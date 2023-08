A missing 32-year-old man from Kingussie has been found.

Stewart Braisher was last seen in the High Street area of Kingussie at around 4.15pm on Thursday July 27.

An urgent appeal for help in tracing him was published by the police at the time.

Stewart Braisher, who was missing from Kingussie, has been traced. Thanks to the public for their assistance. Posted by Police Scotland Highland & Islands on Friday, 11 August 2023

Mr Braisher has since been found and officers have thanked the public for their assistance.