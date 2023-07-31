Body found in search for missing Inverness woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Body found in search for missing Inverness woman

Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing woman Danielle Guhl have been informed.

By Ellie Milne
Danielle Guhl
The family of Danielle Guhl, pictured, have been informed after the discovery of a body at an Inverness property. Image: Police Scotland.

A body has been found in the search for an Inverness woman reported missing nearly three weeks ago.

Danielle Guhl, 40, was last seen at about 7pm on Tuesday, July 11 in the Merkinch area.

Police shared an appeal for information from the public to help trace her as concerns for her welfare grew over the past few weeks.

Officers have now confirmed that a woman’s body was found at a property on Diriebught Road in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Ms Guhl have been informed.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.30pm on Wednesday, July 26, officers discovered the body of a woman in a property on Diriebught Road, Inverness.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of missing woman Danielle Guhl have been informed.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Dennis Weaver and Sarah Cordiner got married at Belladrum on Friday, July 28, at 3pm.
Belladrum hits the right note for Aberdeenshire couple who tie the knot after 18-year…
The family of Danielle Guhl, pictured, have been informed after the discovery of a body at an Inverness property. Image: Police Scotland.
Weekend court roll – a killer uncle and despicable twins
Wounded salmon at Bakkafrost Scotland's Portree fish farm. Image: Don Staniford
Welfare charity 'satisfied' with Skye fish farm after 'zombie salmon' complaint
The family of Danielle Guhl, pictured, have been informed after the discovery of a body at an Inverness property. Image: Police Scotland.
Gallery: Shetland welcomes the Tall Ships Races
The family of Danielle Guhl, pictured, have been informed after the discovery of a body at an Inverness property. Image: Police Scotland.
Could Barbenheimer be the come-back kid for Aberdeen's struggling cinemas?
The family of Danielle Guhl, pictured, have been informed after the discovery of a body at an Inverness property. Image: Police Scotland.
Gallery: Best pictures from the final day of Belladrum festival
The family of Danielle Guhl, pictured, have been informed after the discovery of a body at an Inverness property. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman reported missing from Alness found
The family of Danielle Guhl, pictured, have been informed after the discovery of a body at an Inverness property. Image: Police Scotland.
Man, 27, arrested over 'serious assault' in Inverness
Spaniel found in Lerwick
Missing spaniel reunites with 'very happy' owner after Lerwick Tall Ships rescue
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Exclusive: Failed firm Ptarmigan Homes had debts of nearly £1 million