Body found in search for missing Inverness woman

A body has been found in the search for an Inverness woman reported missing nearly three weeks ago.

Danielle Guhl, 40, was last seen at about 7pm on Tuesday, July 11 in the Merkinch area.

Police shared an appeal for information from the public to help trace her as concerns for her welfare grew over the past few weeks.

Officers have now confirmed that a woman’s body was found at a property on Diriebught Road in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Ms Guhl have been informed.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.30pm on Wednesday, July 26, officers discovered the body of a woman in a property on Diriebught Road, Inverness.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of missing woman Danielle Guhl have been informed.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”