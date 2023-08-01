Blaze at Nairn take away Mr Tan as two fire crews rush to the scene

Two fire crews raced to the scene of a blaze in one of Nairn’s takeaways, Mr Tan, on the town’s High Street.

The appliances from Nairn were called at 10.04am and tackled the blaze for more than an hour.

An ambulance called to the scene was stood down, after an initial assessment by the fire service.

Crew members used breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to make sure the scene at Mr Tan’s shop was safe and to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured during the incident, it is understood.

Police from Nairn were also at the scene.

A fire and rescue spokesperson said: “We were called to the takeaway premises this morning at 10.04am and the stop message came through at 11.17pm.

"Two appliances from Nairn were in attendance,

“We used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet at the scene as well as small tools.”

Mr Tan is due to open at 4.30pm today.