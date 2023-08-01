Blaze at Nairn take away Mr Tan as two fire crews rush to the scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blaze at Nairn take away Mr Tan as two fire crews rush to the scene

The alarm was raised earlier this morning.

By Louise Glen
Scottish fire and rescue appliance was called to a fire Mr Tan Takeaway in Nairn
Crews were called to a fire at Mr Tan takeawy in Nairn. Image: Stock.

Two fire crews raced to the scene of a blaze in one of Nairn’s takeaways, Mr Tan, on the town’s High Street.

The appliances from Nairn were called at 10.04am and tackled the blaze for more than an hour.

An ambulance called to the scene was stood down, after an initial assessment by the fire service.

Crew members used breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to make sure the scene at Mr Tan’s shop was safe and to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured during the incident, it is understood.

Nairn fire at Mr Tan’s takeaway

Police from Nairn were also at the scene.

A fire and rescue spokesperson said: “We were called to the takeaway premises this morning at 10.04am and the stop message came through at 11.17pm.

“Two appliances from Nairn were in attendance,

“We used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet at the scene as well as small tools.”

Mr Tan is due to open at 4.30pm today.

