Signalling fault disrupts rail services on Highland Main Line

Train passengers heading north are being told to expect disruption until at least 2pm today due to a signalling fault.

ScotRail services are facing severe delays after a fault was reported on the Highland Main Line near Blair Atholl.

Services operating between Inverness and Perth are delayed by up to 50 minutes.

Engineers from Network Rail Scotland have been drafted in to investigate the fault between Blair Atholl and Dalwhinnie.

Disruption is expected until 2pm.

In a statement, posted on Twitter, a ScotRail spokesman warned of severe disruption.

He wrote: “There’s severe delays on the Highland Main Line between Perth and Inverness due to signalling issues near Blair Atholl. Network Rail Scotland staff are working to fix these ASAP.”

More as we get it.