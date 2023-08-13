Major search under way south of Mallaig

Rescue teams have been working through the night as part of a major search operation near Mallaig.

Police and Coastguard teams were called to the Moidart area in the early hours.

HM Coastguard confirmed search efforts are continuing in the area.

The reason for the search is unknown at this time.

Personnel from Mallaig and Salen Coastguard teams were drafted to the village – located 24 miles south of Mallaig – at around 3am this morning to assist police.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.