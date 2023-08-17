Coastguard helicopter rescue woman from cruise ship off Mull following suspected heart attack

A woman is being rescued from a cruise ship north of Mull following a medical emergency.

Stornoway Coastguard was called at around 8.20pm today to assist with a casualty on a cruise ship north of the Isle of Mull.

The vessel requested assistance after an 86-year-old woman fell ill on board. She is suspected of suffering a heart attack.

The Rescue 199 from Prestwick has been dispatched and the casualty will be airlifted to Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Glasgow.

The incident is ongoing.