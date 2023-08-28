Eilidh MacPhail: We can all do our bit to help make a better and more sustainable society

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

Eilidh MacPhail: We can all do our bit to help make a better and more sustainable society

Sustainability and moves to act in a greener, fairer and less wasteful way must not be seen as an additional burden on businesses.

Eilidh MacPhail.
Eilidh MacPhail. Image: UHI
By Eilidh MacPhail

Climate scientists increasingly point to “tipping points”, thresholds that when crossed lead to large and irreversible changes in the climate system.

I wonder if we may be approaching a societal tipping point in terms of the recognition of climate change, its impacts, and the need for concerted action and societal change.

A crucial question we ask our sustainable development students to consider is: “What role can the businesses anchored in our communities play in this change?”

Defining the challenge

Sustainable development is commonly described as “development that meets the needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meets theirs”.

This aim has never been under greater strain. Globally, we must recognise that some people, including many of us in Scotland, already have what we need and much more besides.

However uncomfortable it may be to admit it, our share of the global extraction of resources and energy has contributed to a changing climate. If it continues unaltered, it presents a risk to future generations.

Oil pipelines.
We’ve all had a share in resources that have accelerated climate mage: Shutterstock

But it’s not all doom and gloom. By recognising the challenges facing us and working together, businesses, people and communities can help to redress this and restore balance to the relationship between our economy, society and environment, particularly on a local scale.

Sustainability and moves to act in a greener, fairer and less wasteful way must not be seen as an additional burden on businesses, but rather an opportunity, and a way to ensure their own longevity and viability in a changing world.

Hand with marker writing: We Believe in Making a Difference.
Image: Shutterstock

Community wealth building, one of the Scottish Government’s emerging economic development approaches, offers one such opportunity. Employers have a critical role as so called “anchor institutions” in such a vision. The approach aims to maximise community resilience and prosperity through, among other things, encouraging more local supply chains, promoting fair work opportunities and supporting firms to take part in local procurement contracts.

This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to think more locally in terms of their resources, business model and employees, helping to future-proof against disruption as a result of climate change.

Panorama top view of business people planning business marketing with environmental responsibility for greener ecology.
Putting sustainability at the heart of business is the best way forward. Image: Shutterstock

Sustainability for business also means being able to adapt to the transformations that a changing climate will bring to our globalised economy. The kind of disruption we have seen to supply chains in recent times is expected to become more regular as climate extremes worsen.

While every business is now aware of the need to reduce carbon emissions and consider alternative energy solutions, sustainability is much more than this. Firms need to consider resource use, waste, transport and environmental impacts, and employ a whole system approach, rather than just think sector by sector or of part of a business.

It’s already happening here in the Outer Hebrides

Many have already considered these issues and embedded sustainability into their business model.

Take Sandwick Bay Candles, which uses soya wax – rather than oil-derived paraffin wax – for its candles and wraps them in 100% recyclable packing. Or Hebridean Charcuterie, which uses locally sourced, “wild and free” goose and pork to prepare its salami, with zero plastic packaging. Or North Uist Distillery, which has been taking steps to become B Corp certified, highlighting its social and environmental performance, while also composting its waste botanicals and taking part in No Mow May.

These businesses in the Outer Hebrides all think globally but act locally to reduce their environmental impact and maximise their positive social role.

North Uist Distillery's award-winning Downpour gin.
North Uist Distillery’s award-winning Downpour gin. Image: North Uist Distillery

Our Sustainable Development team at UHI North, West and Hebrides, along with colleagues across UHI, are always thinking about how we can help more businesses and community organisations to do the same.

UHI sustainable development alumni are already embedded in a wide range of organisations facing the challenge head on, from Scottish Government-funded Carbon Neutral Islands projects and climate “hubs” to grassroots local community development trusts, tourism organisations, IT businesses and energy initiatives. Our courses place the vision of a sustainable future front and centre, and we take great heart from following the progress made by these new leaders in their businesses and communities.

Putting theory into practice

Our lecturing team are also involved in local initiatives putting theory into practice; one colleague has set up a waste reduction social enterprise, while another embraces communal working and sustainable agriculture practices as a new entrant croft tenant.

We run upskilling certified short courses to help those in work study online to learn more about sustainable development, the climate emergency and rural community development. And as part of the Islands Growth Deal we are helping to develop the TalEntEd Islands Programme, an opportunity to pilot further work-based learning opportunities in sustainability to meet the needs of islands business and employees in their journey towards net-zero.

The Stornoway campus if the University of the Highlands and Islands North, West and Hebrides.
The Stornoway campus if the University of the Highlands and Islands North, West and Hebrides. Image: UHI

We can all do our bit to help find solutions for a better and more sustainable society, and businesses embedded in communities are at the heart of the innovation required to get us there. Thinking locally is a good start, making small changes which can lead to larger system changes, with the destination as yet unknown but shaped by us all.

Change can be scary, but is also an opportunity for a new and better way of doing things. Business has a critical role to play in shaping the economy and society of a sustainable future.

Eilidh MacPhail is based in the Western Isles for the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) North, West and Hebrides. She is programme leader for the university’s BA (Hons) degree in sustainable development.

Conversation