Woman stretchered after a fall on a Highland beach

A woman was rescued by coastguard teams after a fall on a beach near Sanna left her with a possible fractured ankle.

The woman was on a beach near Sanna on the Ardnamurchan peninsula when she fell.

Stornoway Coastguard was made aware of the incident at around 2.30pm today and coastguard teams from Salen and Kilchoan attended.

The casualty was stretchered from the beach by the Coastguard Rescue Teams (CRTs) to the road and into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

It is believed she suffered a possible fractured ankle.

She was then transferred to Belford Hospital. The incident finished at around 4.30pm.