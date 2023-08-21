Challenge made to Scottish Courts Service after future jury cases moved from islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Challenge made to Scottish Courts Service after future jury cases moved from islands

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur wants a review of the situation.

By Louise Glen
The Scottish Court Service has said jury trials will be moved to the mainland. Kirkwall is one of the courts impacted by the decision.
Kirkwall Sherriff Court is one of the cases impacted by the decision to move new cases to the mainland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

New jury trials will be moved from the islands to the mainland due to staffing “challenges” in the prisoner escort service.

Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur has expressed serious concerns about the plan, and has written to the justice secretary saying the removal of new cases from islands was “unacceptable”.

New cases that would normally have been held in Kirkwall, Stornoway and Lerwick, will now be held in Inverness, Aberdeen or Peterhead Sheriff Courts. Current cases will continue as normal.

Existing jury trials at Portree and Lochmaddy will be transferred immediately to Inverness.

The problem stems from a lack of staff in the prisoner transfer contract, provided by operator GeoAmey.

Staff from GeoAmey bring prisoners from custody in Scottish prisons to face charges in courts across the country.

Liam McArthur is asking the Scottish Court Service to think again over the removal of jusry trials from the islands.
Liam McArthur MSP for Orkney. Image: Liam McArthur.

A statement from the Scottish Courts Service said: “Due to the ongoing staffing challenges being faced by Geo Amey in delivering the prisoner escort service we are engaging with justice organisations to minimise the impact on the operation of court business.

“As a result Sheriff Principal Pyle has published an Order of Court, introducing changes to the jury court operations for Grampian, Highland and Islands Sheriffdom.”

Existing scheduled jury trials at Stornoway and Lerwick and all other court business will continue to call at their respective courts.

Mr McArthur said he believed the decision had to be reversed.

He said: “The suspension of jury trials in Kirkwall and other courts during the pandemic was understandable.

“However, this was supposed to be a temporary measure in response to extraordinary circumstances and that once restrictions were lifted jury trials would return to courts across Scotland.

“The fact that the failure of a private contractor to fulfill its contract has led again to the centralising of trials is wholly unacceptable.”

He said: “At the very least this will have the effect of restricting access to justice at a local level.

The Scottish Court Service has said all jury trials from Portree will be moved to Inverness. Pictured is the Sherriff Court in Portree.
The Scottish Court Service has said all jury trials from Portree will be moved to Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“As well as the impact on those facing trial, this move will affect witnesses, victims and lawyers representing their clients. All now face the prospect of extra costs in time and travel to attend court.”

He has written to Justice Secretary Angela Constance demanding steps are taken to allow jury trials to resume in Orkney and other islands as soon as possible.

He added: “Depending on the response I receive, I will be raising this in the Chamber when parliament returns from recess at the start of next month.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “We are working with justice partners to minimise the impact, ahead of a long-term solution.”

Conversation