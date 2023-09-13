Two women chosen to fight for businesses in Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two women chosen to fight for businesses in Highlands and Islands

Alison Wilson and Clare Winskill to represent Institute of Directors across the region.

By Keith Findlay
IoD Scotland Highlands and Islands co-chairwomen Clare Winskill, left, and Alison Wilson.
A pair of leading businesswomen in the north are to campaign on behalf of firms across the region in their new roles as co-chairwomen of the Highlands and Islands branch of the Institute of Directors (IoD).

Alison Wilson has been appointed to look after the interests of the business group’s members in the Highlands. Clare Winskill will do the same on the islands.

IoD Scotland said it would continue to run one Highlands and Islands branch, but with “specific go-to contacts who can provide an augmented platform for regionally specific issues”.

IoD Scotland aims to give north firms bigger voice at ‘every single table’ where key decisions are made

Catherine McWilliam, nations director, Scotland, at the business group said the appointments were an important step in IoD’s drive to “platform voices at a local level”.

The new structure for the north will help it represent members at “every single table where decisions are being made”, she said.

She added: “By tailoring our support, we can better drill down into the issues affecting local business, and push leaders’ priorities for change – such as adequate accommodation for staff, local tourism or access to national support for international trade.

“Local business leaders are often at the epicentre of their community, with great insights into the actions needed to unlock economic and social wellbeing, and we are committed to amplifying their voices at a national level.”

Catherine McWilliam, of IoD Scotland.
IoD Scotland has seven branches – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Central, Fife and Tayside, South of Scotland, Aberdeen and Highlands & Islands.

Its new co-chairwomen in the north both have strong business credentials.

Ms Wilson is director of advancement and alumni engagement at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI). IoD Scotland highlighted her more than a decade of senior experience at Highlands and Islands Enterprise and UHI, “engaging with public, business, education and third sector leaders to drive productive industry relationships”.

She is also on the board at Port of Inverness and was until recently a director of Inverness Women’s Aid.

IoD Scotland HIghlands and Islands co-chairwoman Alison Wilson.
Ms Winskill is the owner of acclaimed hotel and restaurant Coruisk House, on Skye.

She is also a former associate solicitor in corporate insolvency at DLA Piper UK.

“This extensive local knowledge, combined with the experience garnered during several board roles, will provide a strong basis for representing the challenges facing rural destinations,” Iod Scotland said.

IoD Scotland Highlands and Islands co-chairwoman Clare Winskill.
The IoD was founded in 1903 and obtained a royal charter in 1906.

It is a non-party political organisation with members in the UK and overseas.

Members include company bosses from across the business spectrum. They include the chief executives of large corporations and entrepreneurs, as well as the directors of public sector bodies, charities and start-up companies.